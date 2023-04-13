The only 4 K-pop idol groups who have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live is an American talk show hosted by an MC of the same name that the show adopts. The concept revolves around the host inviting A-list celebrities to talk about their recent activities with a special stage performance for music-related celebrities. Given its high popularity and large viewership not just in the West but also worldwide, it's quite an impressive act for non-Western artists to be invited to the show.

Though it's no secret that the K-pop industry's exposure has been growing through the years, only a few idol groups have bagged a performance stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Four groups throughout the history of K-pop have been invited to the talk show, out of which only one is a female group. While the number is comparatively small, fans still treasure the meaning it holds and the showcase of their success.

BTS, BLACKPINK, and 2 other K-pop idol groups who've rolled out performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live

1) BTS - Mic Drop Remix

Back in 2017, the first K-pop idol group to ever perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live was BTS. During the promotion of their Love Yourself: Her album, the K-pop group was invited for a talk with Jimmy Kimmel, where they went all out with both interactions and performances. While artists usually perform only a single song, BTS rolled out an entire concert with a crowd of fans cheering in front of them.

The group performed Mic Drop Remix, Save Me, I Need U, Go Go, Fire, and Blood, Sweat, & Tears. With fans yearning to see the group back on the show, BTS has sadly not made a comeback on the show in the past five years.

2) BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls

The first and only K-pop girl group that's performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live so far is BLACKPINK. They rolled out a performance of their title track for THE ALBUM, Lovesick Girls. The girl group was initially invited to the show during the time of their promotions for THE ALBUM. However, during the many limitations of real-life interactions during Covid-19, their interaction was held through an online meeting.

Regardless, BLACKPINK made a comeback on the show in 2022 following the release of their latest studio album, Born Pink. The four-member girl group performed the album's b-side track, Shut Down.

3) SEVENTEEN - HOT

Next in line from the only four K-pop idol groups who've performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live is SEVENTEEN. While the thirteen-member K-pop group has had immense popularity within the boundaries of Korea ever since their debut, their worldwide exposure came much later. With the record-breaking release of their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, their popularity around the world blossomed rapidly.

SEVENTEEN, during the promotions of their latest full-length album, was invited to the American talk show, where they rolled out an impressive performance of the album's title track, HOT. However, the group also appeared on the show once before in 2021 for a performance of Your Choice's title track, Ready to Love.

4) Stray Kids - MANIAC

The last on the list of K-pop idol groups who've performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and also the first fourth generation to accomplish the same, is Stray Kids. Similar to SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids also have always had huge domestic support from fans from South Korea. Since the group is not quite experimental with their musical releases, their path to fame has been slow.

However, over the past few years, the group has been greatly appreciated for the new and unique genre of music they put forth for their fans. Less than three weeks ago, Stray Kids appeared on the American talk show and rolled out a performance of ODDINARY's title track, Maniac, that dominated the industry at the time of its release.

As the industry continues to spread its exposure and flourish in popularity, fans hope to see more K-pop idol groups performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and garner the recognition they deserve.

