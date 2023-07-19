The (Almost) Legends ending explained: Did Romeo and Preciado Honor Their Father's Memory?

The (Almost) Legends, a blend of comedy and drama, was released on Netflix on July 19, 2023. It immerses audiences in a realm of laughter, tears, and genuine emotions.

This captivating movie revolves around Romeo and Preciado, two stepbrothers who have grown apart but find themselves connected through the legacy of their father, Valentín. Together they strive to break free, from his shadow and pursue their aspirations.

The official synopsis of The (Almost) Legends as per Netflix, reads:

"After their father's passing, two estranged brothers meet again in their Northern Mexican hometown for a thrilling car rally adventure."

Set against a backdrop of northern Mexican, the movie showcases the journey of two half-brothers as they venture to find purpose in their lives accompanied by hurdles and complexities.

The (Almost) Legends ending explained: What happens in Rally de La Bestia?

84flix @84flix_nl



📽️ The (Almost) Legends (2023)

⏱ 1:36:46

19 juli 2023



Ricardo Castro

Benny Emmanuel, Harold Azuara, Nora Velázquez, Guillermo Quintanilla, Dagoberto Gama, Silverio Palacios, Ana Celeste, Esmeralda Soto



netflix.com/title/81093934



#NieuwOpNetflix pic.twitter.com/Yj5z6TvIbw Nieuw op Netflix:📽️ The (Almost) Legends (2023)⏱ 1:36:4619 juli 2023Ricardo CastroBenny Emmanuel, Harold Azuara, Nora Velázquez, Guillermo Quintanilla, Dagoberto Gama, Silverio Palacios, Ana Celeste, Esmeralda Soto

In the thrilling conclusion of The (Almost) Legends, the story takes an unexpected twist keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Romeo and Preciado two stepbrothers who have been at odds throughout the tale unexpectedly find themselves embarking on an adventure.

Their father was widely revered as a legend, in their hometown of Bahía Colorada. They join the Rally de La Bestia, a 30-hour race across Sinaloa, not only to claim victory but also to pay homage to their late father's remarkable legacy.

As the race continues, an unexpected sandstorm suddenly obstructs their path resulting in a series of events that test their determination and bond. In a decision, Preciado steps out of the car to scout ahead and unfortunately falls and loses consciousness.

Romeo veers off the route and stops near the beach, and chose his brother's health over finishing the race. During this moment, Romeo sincerely apologizes to Preciado for his actions and in return Preciado forgives him.

They chose to continue the race not to win but to complete it together. In the end, they cross the finish line in place with a strengthened bond between them.

This conclusion truly refle­cts their growth, both as racers and siblings. Although they didn't win the­ race, they gained some­thing, even more valuable­ — a bond of trust and unwavering support for each other. While­ they may not achieve le­gendary status, as originally hoped, they do e­arn the title of "almost lege­nds," a fitting tribute to their extraordinary journe­y.

Their story serves as a poignant re­minder that sometimes, the­ transformative journey itself holds more­ significance than reaching the de­stination, especially when it le­ads to reconciliation and newfound admiration. In the wake of the race, Romeo and Preciado each carry forward their father's legacy in their own way.

Romeo, initially aspiring to be a telenovela villain, finds his true calling in music, becoming the frontman of their band. Preciado, leveraging his mechanical skills, uplifts their family's workshop. Despite their different paths, they are bound by their father's legacy and shared experiences. Ultimately, The (Almost) Legends is a tale of family, reconciliation, and the lasting power of legacy.

Did the brothers' new line of work spark a hint for a sequel?

Ever since The (Almost) Legends ended on an inspiring note by showcasing the true meaning of a strengthened familial bond and reconciliation, it left viewers with a flurry of unanswered questions and theories such as what lies ahead of the Mexican half-brothers, and whether they succeed in their career ventures?

Will there be any introduction of the new character from their family to explore the father's secrets? In a similar vein, will the strengthened brotherhood stay strong in the face of adversity? As of now, there is no official statement for the upcoming sequel and the movie stands completed.

The (Almost) Legends is currently streaming on Netflix.