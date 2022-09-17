“Don’t you dare look back”: Sheri Nicole slams Monty Lopez’s reconciliation comment amid latter’s Renée Ash cheating scandal

Soon after Monty Lopez was seen in public with Renée Ash once again, Sheri Nicole slammed her ex-husband and denied reconciliation. All this happened after Lopez spoke about reconciling with his family in an interview with Hollywood Fix. He said:

“I’m sure, we reconcile every day as a family. That doesn’t break apart anything. Maybe we’re not happy with each other but at the end of the day, we’re still all family so it’s gonna work out.”

Sheri Nicole was quick to slam her ex-husband following this remark and her tweets were enough to make it clear that she wasn't interested in any kind of reconciliation. Taking to Twitter, she said:

“Let it go and don’t you dare look back."

Let it go and don't you dare look back

However, that wasn't all as Sheri went ahead and tweeted once again to say that she felt like Lopez was playing games with her.

Idk why but I get bored with someone a lot faster and can move on quickly if I feel like you are playing games with me

Why was Monty Lopez seen with Renée Ash? Exploring Sheri Nicole's statements on reconciliation comment

Renée Ash's name is one that has frequently been heard during the Sheri Nicole, Monty Lopez and Addison Rae family drama. Ash was the woman who had an affair with Lopez while he was still married to Nicole.

It is also worth noting that 25-year-old Ash was the one who broke the news of Lopez cheating with her on Sheri Nicole to Addison Rae and her family.













NEW PICTURE OF TIKTOK STAR ADDISON RAE'S FATHER #MontyLopez Kissing Renee Ash. Still No Comment from #Sheri or #Addison yet. Renee Ash took to Instagram and says "Cannot believe the actions made by this person. Thoroughly embarrassed." Photo credits: Instagram/Renne.Ash

Although Ash went on to expose Monty for having an affair, she also posted some affectionate of herself and Monty. Most of these pictures had scathing captions where Ash seemed to be calling out Monty. So when she was seen him once again, netizens were left scratching their heads and wondering what the two were doing together.

Just when it seemed like the Renée Ash-Monty Lopez story was over, the two were seen together at multiple locations. From Soho House, West Hollywood to Hotel Bel-Air, the couple continued making appearances. A source close to them said:

“It was like they were meeting to talk, to talk through everything that’s happened since word got out about their relationship. Monty seemed really paranoid and it was clear he didn’t want to be recognized and he was nervous about being out with Renée in public.”

Renne Ash revealed that she never knew about the relationship of Monty Lopez and Sheri Nicole. (Image via Instagram)

It is also important to note here that Ash had accused Monty of hiding his and Sheri Nicole's relationship from her. She said that she was under the impression that Nicole and Lopez had separated and were looking to divorce soon. At the time, she said:

“Unfortunately, he misled me about his marriage, he lied to me. He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

The couple has seemingly broken up since then and Lopez seems to have moved on and is dating a different person right now.

Although the drama seems unending for her family, Addison Rae is yet to make a statement about her parents and their new partners.

Since his breakup with Ash, Lopez began dating influencer Ava Louise and he often posts pictures with her. Sheri Nicole was recently spotted with rapper Yung Gravy at the MTV VMA awards where the two even kissed for the cameras.

As for the reconciliation between the family, right now, it doesn't look like there will be any reconciliation taking place. It is especially so as Lopez took to social media to call Sheri Nicole "leftovers" and went on to demean her and her partner Yung Gravy a number of times.

