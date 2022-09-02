Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez's TikTok feud explained as Addison Rae is reportedly "mortified" over parents' drama

The drama doesn’t seem to be stopping for Addison Rae. Her parents, Sheri Nicole Easterling and Monty Lopez, recently got into a heated spat on TikTok. While it has been months since the couple's issues have been in the limelight, this time, a source close to Addison has revealed that she is “mortified” over her parents’ drama.

The source added:

“Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years. But everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her.”

The problems first arose when Sheri found out that Monty Lopez had been cheating on her with a younger woman. The revelations behind the cheating and everything around it, led to Addison and Sheri unfollowing him on social media.

However, as soon as Sheri made a public appearance with Yung Gravy, where they indulged in PDA, the internet celebrity unfollowed her mom too.

Drama intensifies as Monty Lopez teased a track that he made to diss Sheri Nicole and Yung Gravy. (Image via Instagram)

Drama between Monty Lopez and Sheri Nicole leaves Addison “mortified”

After Monty Lopez made some harsh remarks about his ex-wife, Sheri Nicole, when he called her "leftovers," the duo got into a spat over comments on TikTok. This happened after Monty Lopez teased a track on social media with the title “Leftovers” and tagged Yung Gravy and wrote:

“Leftovers. Should I drop it?”

Monty Lopez posts a video on TikTok with the title "leftovers." (Image via TikTok)

This infuriated Sheri and she couldn’t stop herself from dissing her ex-husband in the comments. Easterling seemed frustrated by everything including the video and Monty Lopez's belittling of the new couple on social media and commented on his post, saying:

“Then, why didn’t you take ‘Husband to Sheri’ out of your bio so that I could move on long ago?”

To this, Monty was quick to reply:

“Lmao wow. That didn’t stop me! Are you serious?”

Several followers who saw the drama unfold also commented on the video and Sheri who was already at the brunt of it, responded to one of these people. She said:

“Good I’m glad we are on the same page… so MAKE HIM STOP.”

The now-deleted comments where Monty and Nicole lashed at each other. (Image via TikTok)

The comments have now been deleted. However, after this conversation, Yung Gravy came to Sheri’s rescue and revealed that she is “embarrassed” by Monty’s frequent dissing posts on social media. The rapper also talked about how the drama affected Addison, and said:

“It’s hard for her. And I think it’s really rubbing off on Addison.”

The Whip a Tesla singer also noted:

“I haven’t talked to Addison enough to know, but I just know that Sheri seems to have the best intentions and basically, Monty’s f**k**g everything up… I just feel bad for Addison. I know that her mom cares a lot about her. Hopefully it all works out.”

Speaking about Monty Lopez’s video track that disses Sheri and the Yung Gravy as a couple, the rapper said that it shouldn't have reached this point.

Yung Gravy replies to the video posted by Lopez on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

However, this is certainly not the first time Monty has taken to social media to talk ill about Sheri and Gravy. Be it TikTok or Instagram, Addison's father has been creating a lot of content to bad mouth the whole situation. He also challenged Gravy to a boxing match, which the rapper politely declined.

An official statement from Addison is awaited at the moment.

