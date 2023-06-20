The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster - Digital release date, plot, and more details

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is an upcoming American science fiction horror film that offers a modern retelling of Mary Shelley's classic story, Frankenstein. This directorial debut by Bomani J. Story introduces a black female protagonist and explores themes of death, grief, revenge, and the power of love.

With a talented cast including Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad Coleman, and others, the movie is set to captivate audiences with its unique perspective. Following its premiere at the South by Southwest film festival on March 11, 2023, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is set to hit select US theaters on June 9, 2023.

The digital release date of the much-awaited The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is set to be June 23, 2023

For fans eagerly awaiting the digital release, the film will be available on-demand and for streaming starting June 23, 2023. This gives audiences a two-week window to experience the movie exclusively in theaters before enjoying it from the comfort of their own homes. The film centers around Vicaria, portrayed by the talented Laya DeLeon Hayes, a brilliant teenager who firmly believes that death is a curable disease.

When tragedy strikes and her brother is brutally murdered, Vicaria embarks on a perilous journey to bring him back to life. Fueled by her unwavering determination, she succeeds in resurrecting her brother, but he returns as a vengeful monster, setting off a chain of events that challenges Vicaria's beliefs and tests the limits of her love.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thematic exploration of death, grief, and the power of love

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster takes inspiration from Mary Shelley's timeless tale and reimagines it through a black lens, offering representation and fresh perspectives in the horror genre. Directed by Bomani J. Story, the film marks his directorial debut and showcases his personal experiences growing up as a black man in America.

This intimate connection lends depth and authenticity to the storytelling. With a talented ensemble cast, the film brings its characters to life. Laya DeLeon Hayes, known for her role in The Equalizer, shines as the 17-year-old Vicaria, portraying her with intelligence, determination, and vulnerability.

Denzel Whitaker, who previously appeared in Black Panther, co-stars as Kango, while Chad Coleman, recognized from The Walking Dead, adds his talent to the mix. The supporting cast includes Reilly Brooke Stith, Keith Sean Holliday, Amani Summer, and Edem Atsu-Swanzy, further enhancing the film's dramatic impact.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster not only tackles the universal themes of death and grief but also delves into the complexities of identity and the quest for belonging. By presenting a black female protagonist in a genre often dominated by traditional narratives, the film challenges stereotypes and opens doors for diverse stories to be told.

With its diverse representation, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster promises to be an engaging cinematic experience

