What time will The Equalizer season 3 episode 2 air on CBS? Twists and more explored

After a brilliant overall season earlier this year, Queen Latifah-led The Equalizer returned for another fascinating season last week, following up on the crude cliffhanger from the second season's ending. The new season premiered to great acclaim with the story of Robyn McCall (played by Queen Latifah) dominating the one-hour runtime.

The show is all set to return this week, with another fascinating tale surrounding the vigilante McCall and her latest challenge, which will be weighed down by the many things happening all around her, some even involving her family. One of the most important things going into this episode is that McCall's abduction saga is not yet over, and viewers can't wait to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on October 9, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST.

The Equalizer season 3, episode 2 promo: Aunt Vi and Delilah try to cope after Robyn McCall’s abduction

The first part of the official teaser for the upcoming episode of The Equalizer, titled Where There’s Smoke, sees a masked gunman firing at Robyn McCall. It is followed by Aunt Vi and the audience wondering what is going on.

It is quite evident that Robyn has landed herself in another dangerous situation right after the entirety of the previous episode focused on a lingering danger over the vigilante. Robyn's line of work is not something that comes without danger, but it is quite brave of the creators to continue the impact of Robyn's abduction in another episode.

This is contrary to how many shows function, but The Equalizer plans to use this for an added emotional angle, especially concerning Aunt Vi and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), the ones closest to Robyn McCall.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS, the duo will continue to be troubled by McCall's abduction as the team launches headfirst into another important case. This time, the case will involve an NYFD firefighter who goes missing. The official synopsis reads:

"The team helps an NYFD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing. Also, Aunt Vi and Delilah continue to cope after McCall’s abduction."

The concise synopsis hints just enough to not spoil anything for the anticipating fans while also giving a brief background on what to expect from the latest installment of the show.

What is The Equalizer about?

The Equalizer is a crime drama television show that follows the life of vigilante Robyn McCall, who tries her best to help those in need while shielding a dark past that not many know about. It is a reboot of the 1980s TV series of the same name.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The series centers around Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in New York City and single mother to teenage daughter Delilah, with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for those who cannot defend themselves while pursuing her own redemption."

The series stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Lorraine Toussaint, and Laya DeLeon Hayes in lead roles. The upcoming episode of the series will air on October 9, 2022, on the CBS channel.

