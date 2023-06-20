The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster: Meet the cast

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, slated for its release on June 23, 2023, confronts the realities of the Black community and the oppression faced by them. The film explores the themes of sorrow, anger, and finding strength in the face of adversity. The script is inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and embraces the modern circumstances of our world while depicting today's society through an age-old storytelling approach.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster narrates the tale of a girl named Vicara, who believes that death can be reversed and eventually resurrects her elder brother with her intelligence. However, this act of defiance against the natural order of life and death does not yield the results she expects, as she unwittingly unleashes a vengeful monster.

Unfurling horror and suspense in The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster: Cast and characters explored

1) Laya DeLeon Hayes as Vicara

The science fiction horror film features Laya DeLeon Hayes as Vicara, a sharp-minded teenager, who strongly believes that death is evitable. The 17-year-old teenager, after resurrecting her elder brother, mistakenly awakens an evil inside him, and the film chronicles how her journey unfolds.

Laya is a seasoned actress and is known for roles in movies such as Doc McStuffins, Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, and Equalizer.

2) Denzel Whitaker as Kango

Joining Laya in the horror film is Denzel Whitaker as Kango. In the movie, Denzel will appear as a local drug dealer. Whitaker promises to bring layers to the complex narrative as well as the character, further emphasizing the harsh realities of Vicaria's world.

The talented actor is famously known for his role in the Black Panther movie as James. Besides that, he has also showcased his acting prowess in movies such as The Great Debaters and Training Day.

3) Chad L. Coleman as Donald

Adding to the depth of the narrative in The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is the character of Donald, who is depicted by Chad L. Coleman. Donald is Vicara's father who grapples to meet the ends in order to stay sober but gets lured to consume drugs. The movie showcases his character as an emotional family man, who holds his family together under the mist of violence and adversity which further elevates the movie's plot.

Chad L. Coleman is known for his incredible roles in the critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead and The Wire.

4) Reilly Brooke Stith as Aisha

The movie will also feature Rielly Brooke Stith playing the role of Aisha. An incredible actress, Stith has showcased her stellar performance in short movies such as Fear of Heights and Video. Besides that, she has also appeared in movies such as The Crooked Man.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster also boasts a line of seasoned supporting cast that includes Keith Sean Holliday, Amani Summer, and Edem Atsu-Swanzy. Each actor will contribute to the film's vibrant tapestry, delivering memorable performances that enhance the depth and complexity of the narrative

The sci-fi horror movie is penned and helmed by Bomani J. Story. The movie is produced under the stewardship of Darren Brandl, Jack Davis, Bomani J. Story, Jasmine Johnson, Beth Tashjian, and Jeremy Elliott.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster will provide a thought-provoking examination of systemic pressures as well as the consequences that come with playing god, and the film will take on the challenge of not only reimagining a classic narrative but also giving it relevance in today's world.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is slated for its theatrical release on June 23, 2023.

