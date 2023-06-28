The Ashley Madison Affair on Hulu: Release date, plot, and more

The Hulu docuseries The Ashley Madison Affair has been finally scheduled for July 7, 2023 release. Wall to Wall Media and ABC News Studios have teamed up to create this documentary based on a captivating exposé, meticulously examining the events leading up to the event of a data breach in the Ashley Madison servers.

The synopsis for The Ashley Madison Affair on IMDb reads:

"Ashley Madison was a popular site, signing up millions of would-be adulterers around the world. However, one July morning in 2015, as employees at the Toronto headquarters logged on to their computers, a message flashed up: "Shut down Ashley Madison immediately (or) we will release all customer records, profiles, s*xual fantasies... real names and addresses".

It continues,

"As Ashley Madison's owners were set to launch the company in a billion-dollar IPO, they refused to comply with the demands of the hackers, known as the "Impact Team." Thirty days later, the Impact Team made good on their threats and released almost 10 gigabytes of user details onto the dark web with disastrous consequences for people who had signed up to the site, ranging from suicide to blackmail to public shaming."

Beth Hoppe of ABC News Studios and Fred Hepburn and Jeremy Dear of Wall to Wall Media have produced the series. The Hulu series aims to shed light on the most infamous data leak and the consequences that followed to the present day.

As of February 2019, 60 million individuals from 53 countries use the platform.

The Ashley Madison Affair - Unveiling the scandal

In 2015, the Ashley Madison data breach sent shockwaves across the globe, exposing the personal information of millions of users worldwide. The data that was leaked was sensitive in a way that could and eventually did disrupt personal lives, as the platform for Ashley Madison offered space for users to engage in extramarital affairs.

The website for The Ashley Madison Agency was launched in 2002 in Canada, and their services came with the slogan,

"Life is short. Have an affair."

The data leak gave away details about the users, including emails, names, home addresses, fantasies, and financial information. The problematic part came into the picture when it was found that the user base had a good percentage of fake accounts created as a prank, with mistyped mail addresses, or with ill intent.

Additionally, a number of people had paid a $19 fee to have their accounts deleted. Unfortunately, their details were part of the stolen data as well.

Needless to say, Hulu is about to delve deep into the Ashley Madison episode, offering an up-close and personal take on the scandal and its aftermath.

More on The Ashley Madison Affair

ABC News launched ABC News Studios in July 2022 to focus on quality content in the form of visual stories. Apart from Betrayal: The Perfect Husband and Mother Undercover, The Ashley Madison Affair is about to release its take on the data breach. Johanna Hamilton directed this documentary, which gives us the scoop on the affair with user data and shady practices.

The series does not shy away from going beyond mere sensationalism to explore themes of privacy, morality, and human nature while bringing to the audience never-watched-before footage, exclusive scoops, and first-hand interviews.

Watch The Ashley Madison Affair on Hulu on July 7, 2023.

