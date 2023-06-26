How did David Bohrman die? Cause of death explored as former CNN and ABC News anchor passes away at 69

Revolutionary news producer and executive David Bohrman passed away on Sunday, June 25. He was well-known in the world of television news as the master innovator behind the "Magic Wall". David Bohrman's family told CNN that he had passed due to complications that arose from hip surgery. He was 69.

Bohrman boasted an impressive work resume, with notable stints and consultations at CNN, ABC News, Current TV, NBC News, and CBS News. He was a specialist in the coverage of elections and live Events. His last notable stints as a producer include the 2016 election coverage at NBC News and coverage of the 2020 elections at CBS News.

Bohrman (fourth from right) forever revolutionized election news coverage (Image via Twitter/@vplus)

While serving as a chief innovation officer at CNN during the 2008 elections, David Bohrman created the Magic Wall. The Wall was an interactive real-time display that showcased updated election information live. This technology continues to be used at CNN and by various other newscasters to this day.

In a statement to CNN, chief national correspondent John King said:

"His decision to take then just emerging touch-screen technology and integrate [it] into our 2008 election coverage was nothing short of revolutionary."

He added:

"David turned an old bus into a rolling television studio, bringing our political coverage into every corner of America. He made us better."

The 2008 election coverage by CNN was also famous for the usage of a first-ever live hologram, courtesy of David Bohrman.

David Bohrman is the son of the legendary news anchor and innovator Stan Bohrman

David Bohrman was born to Delle, a television writer, and Stan Bohrman, a news anchor on CBS KPIX. David's skills for innovation can be traced back to his father, Stan, who is famous in the TV news world for his usage of the revolutionary "Instant Eye", a first-of-its time technology that introduced live camera remotes. David initially interned at his father's station before joining CBS and later ABC.

In his stint with ABC News from the 1980s to 1993, David worked as a senior producer and staffer on Ted Koppel's Nightline. As an ABC executive producer, David World News Now, which is still being aired even after 30 years. During the 1988 elections, David launched the ABC News interactive product, which, for the first time ever, linked election information electronically.

During his many stints with CNN, the Stanford and Columbia University graduate was responsible for the creation and production of various shows like NewsNight with Aaron Brown, The Situation Room, and more than a dozen presidential debates and election nights.

During the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Bohrman executive produced live coverage from CNN's New York bureau. Bohrman also oversaw the first-ever live coverage of the Battle of Umm Quasr in Iraq. David became CNN's chief innovation officer in 2011, before moving to Current TV in the same year.

"David's legacy is felt in our bureaus": CNN

Former chief media correspondent for CNN, Brian Stelter, shared a memo sent out to CNN employees that talked about Bohrman's passing. It read:

"Wherever he went, David was an innovator using the latest technology to enhance storytelling. He was a mentor to many."

It added:

"David's legacy is felt in our bureaus and reflected in our programming every day."

Brian Stelter @brianstelter TV news institution David Bohrman died today. He was a leader at CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Current TV – producing election nights, overseeing debates, pioneering new tech for news coverage, and mentoring generations of journalists. CNN's memo about his passing: TV news institution David Bohrman died today. He was a leader at CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Current TV – producing election nights, overseeing debates, pioneering new tech for news coverage, and mentoring generations of journalists. CNN's memo about his passing: https://t.co/21SyKOB17E

Under Stelter's tweet, former friends, colleagues, proteges, and viewers commented about how great of a man David was. Users shared fond memories and moments they had with David.

Frank J. Radice @Fradice @brianstelter He was a close friend and colleague. A true genius and TV pioneer. We worked together from Nightline until just last year. He is a man I truly loved. My sincerest condolences to his family. R.I.P. David. @brianstelter He was a close friend and colleague. A true genius and TV pioneer. We worked together from Nightline until just last year. He is a man I truly loved. My sincerest condolences to his family. R.I.P. David.

Jayne Dutra @JayneDutra @brianstelter I remember when they put the first Apple Mac on my desk & asked me to figure out what could be done with it for the 1988 presidential elections at ABC News Graphics. It was David who encouraged me to make digital media logs and cue sheets for the graphics teams. Great visionary. @brianstelter I remember when they put the first Apple Mac on my desk & asked me to figure out what could be done with it for the 1988 presidential elections at ABC News Graphics. It was David who encouraged me to make digital media logs and cue sheets for the graphics teams. Great visionary.

Jamie Gray 🇭🇰 @JamieGrayTweets @brianstelter Great man. Remember him getting the first iPhone on its release day and giddily showing it off in the newsroom. He could already see back then how it would change the business. RIP @brianstelter Great man. Remember him getting the first iPhone on its release day and giddily showing it off in the newsroom. He could already see back then how it would change the business. RIP

David is survived by his wife, Catherine; his children, Amber and Harrison; and his granddaughters, Sloan and Paige. Further details regarding his death were not publicized.

Poll : 0 votes