Why did Dana Bash and John King get divorced? All about their marriage amid Inside Politics reshuffle

On April 28, 2023, Dana Bash was confirmed as the replacement for John King as the host of Inside Politics on CNN. The network confirmed the news and added that King stepped down as the anchor of the show and took on a new position, putting emphasis on voters from key battleground states.

Meanwhile, Bash will also remain the co-host of the CNN talk show, State of the Union, with Jake Tapper. Speaking about the change in hosts for Inside Edition, Bash said:

"John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter."

Dana Bash and John King were married from 2008 to 2012 and share a son together.

The Los Angeles Times referred to Bash as King's ex-wife as they reported the news of her hosting Inside Politics. She criticized the publication and mentioned that in this particular context, she was not King's ex-wife but a "journalist with decades of experience."

She shared a post on Twitter by adding a screenshot of the news piece and wrote:

"Hey @latimes - yes John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an 'ex wife,' I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please."

Dana Bash @DanaBashCNN Hey ⁦ @latimes ⁩ - yes John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an “ex wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please. Hey ⁦@latimes⁩ - yes John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an “ex wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please. https://t.co/ZE1SjDEtBL

The tweet went viral and the LA Times immediately made the necessary edits to the article.

Dana Bash and John King reportedly separated due to infidelity issues

Dana Bash and John King divorced in 2012 (Image via Rebecca D'Angelo/Getty Images)

Dana Bash and John King tied the knot in 2008 and were also the parents of a son named Jonah Frank, born in 2011. John King sent an email to his co-workers on CNN at the time stating that Jonah was named after two heroes of his and Dana Bash's life, his mother Joan King, and Dana's grandfather Frank Weinman.

He wrote:

"Unlike either of his parents, Jonah beat his deadline. By two weeks no less. Dana is doing great. Speechless at times. But healthy and overjoyed at our miracle."

The duo divorced in 2012 but a specific reason was not revealed at the time. However, as per ZGR, the pair separated due to infidelity issues. Following reports of their separation, Bash and King stated that they had been residing in different residences for the last few months.

John King began hosting Inside Politics in 2014

Inside Politics was initially hosted by Catherine Crier and Bernard Shaw for 10 years from 1984 onwards. The duo was later replaced by Judy Woodruff, who continued as the host until 2005.

Although the show was canceled in 2005, it returned with John King as the new host in 2014. It was broadcast on Sundays, but a weekday schedule was later added in 2016. Abby Phillip has been the host for the weekend shows since 2021 and for Sundays, the show is titled Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip.

Poll : 0 votes