'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Review: Netflix series' latest season shows the ups and downs of being a teen

The latest season of The Baby-Sitters Club just hit Netflix and it's as heartwarming as they come. Created by Rachel Shukert and based on Ann M. Martin's books, the series revolves around teens and their booming babysitting business. With a close focus on character identities and friendship, The Baby-Sitters Club is a must-watch for young adults.

The next chapter of The Baby-Sitters Club focuses on the new school year, new members of the club, new relationships, and personal journeys. Viewers will see each character grow and understand the hurdles of life.

'The Baby-Sitters Club': A review

The latest season of The Baby-Sitters Club starts with Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) and her little brother David Michael (Benjamin Goas) struggling to adjust to their new life and the death of their dog. But they aren't the only ones with a lot on their plate. Claudia Kishi’s (Momona Tamada) beloved grandmother Mimi (Takayo Fischer) unfortunately never fully recovered from her stroke, because of which her rate of speech has been severely affected. Dawn Schaefer (Kyndra Sanchez) still plays the therapist for the adults in her life, while perfectionist Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) is secretly struggling to manage her diabetes.

What makes this new chapter stand out is that the writers were careful enough to honor and explore each baby-sitter's personality and the relationships that hold the club together. Instead of making it a generic girl group, they have shown the ups and downs of friendships even if people have opposite personalities.

The Baby-Sitters Club's greatest strength is its ability to portray the everyday nuances and growing pains of young adulthood with both humor and empathy. Elements like entering the world of socializing and the tough days that follow are brilliantly portrayed in the series.

The official synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club reads:

"Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club follows seven friends and their babysitting business in Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed new members. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way."

The latest season of The Baby-Sitters Club is now streaming on Netflix.

