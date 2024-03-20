The Bachelor: Rachel Nance talks about finding herself and how she felt about racist messages 

Rachel Nance made it to the top three on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor. However, her journey came to an end during season 28 episode 10, when viewers learned that Joey presented roses to her two opponents, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Rachel Nance, who is now eliminated from the show, recently reflected on her journey with her cast-mates and spoke about how she found herself in the process.

In an interview with E! News, Rachel opened up about her takeaways from the ABC show. She stated that although she didn't receive a rose from Joey, she ended up finding herself, which was of more importance to her.

"When I came here, I thought, I'm here to find my person, and instead I found myself, which is to me worth more than love for any man, to fall back in love with yourself," she said.

Rachel also spoke about receiving threatening and racist messages after her appearance on the show.

What did Rachel Nance say about her journey on The Bachelor season 28?

Rachel Nance began her journey on The Bachelor season 28 along with 32 contestants, who were all vying for leading man Joey Graziadei's heart. Eventually, Rachel made it to the top three and took Joey to her hometown before she was eliminated.

However, Rachel mentioned that despite her exit, she gained a lot from her time on the ABC show. Speaking to E! News about being content and "secure" about who is she as a woman, she said:

"I'm so secure in who I am as a woman. I'm so secure in my culture, my personality, my ethnicity and my race and I love to spread love."

The Bachelor season 28 star Rachel Nance further emphasized that "it's okay to not end up with a guy at the end of the day," as one can end up finding themselves and loving who they are.

The Bachelor season 28 star recently appeared on the special Women Tell All reunion episode that aired on Monday, March 18, 2024, on ABC. During the show, she stated that she had been receiving racist comments online and was frustrated about the same.

"I didn't really tell production or tell anybody. But I thought, you know, the more I stay silent about it, the more it's going to happen. And even if me speaking out doesn't change much, at least people can maybe feel how much it's affected me," she said.

However, she noted that while these comments did not bring her down, they were hurtful.

"It's still hurtful to hear the things that people are saying and how they're so upset because of an interracial couple or because I just got a rose. It's 2024, you know, and it's very frustrating," she mentioned.

As per E! News, Rachel's father is Black while her mother is Filipino.

Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent are the two finalists set to appear in the upcoming episode of the show. The Bachelor season 28 Finale and After the Final Rose will air on Monday, March 25, 2024, on ABC.