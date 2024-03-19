How many times has Ariana Grande been engaged? Singer to pay $1.2 million in divorce settlement

Ariana Grande’s marriage with Dalton Gomez is coming to an end, with the Thank You, Next singer having to shell out a hefty divorce settlement.

The pair, who got married in May 2021, have been separated for more than a year. Their three-year marriage was officially dissolved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment on Tuesday. For settlement, Grande has been ordered to make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Dalton Gomez, with no other alimony, as well as giving him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home. She is also supposed to pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees.

The 30-year-old singer and Gomez did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. The singer has been engaged twice, to Pete Davidson and to Dalton Gomez. Grande is currently in a relationship with Wicked costar and Broadway actor Ethan Slater. The couple met on the set of Wicked and their relationship was made official in July 2023.

The recent updates in the singer's relationship status and her new album Eternal Sunshine have sparked renewed interest in her dating history.

Ariana Grande has been engaged twice, to Pete Davidson and to Dalton Gomez

The Positions singer’s dating history has been making headlines for years, and the singer regularly references former and current partners in a lot of her music.

Ariana Grande has been in several high-profile relationships over the years, including two engagements. The singer’s second engagement was with her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez, in December 2020, with Grande announcing the news with a photo of her ring and the caption, "Forever n then some." The pair got married five months later, in Montecito, California.

Ariana Grande’s first engagement was a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson, in 2018, barely a few weeks after they first got together.

The two first met in 2014 when Pete Davidson made his debut as a Saturday Night Live host. Grande happened to be the musical guest for that night. Their relationship, however, started four years later, making its official debut in May 2018 at the Billboard Music Awards.

In June 2018, Davidson proposed to the popstar with a ring designed by celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna. However, it appears that the romance ran its course by October 2018. In total, the couple were together for five months.

Many fans speculate the reason behind the end of their short romance was the death of Ariana Grande’s former partner Mac Miller on September 7, 2018, by accidental overdose.

Ariana Grande and her relationships have been no strangers to controversy. However, the current one appears to be the most controversial of all. At the start of their relationship, not only were the two married to other people, but Ethan Slater’s high school sweetheart-turned-wife Lilly Jay had also just given birth to their first child together.

According to all reports, Jay was blindsided by the divorce and did not know about Ethan Slater’s relationship with Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande also recently released her much anticipated seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, where she has addressed many of the rumors and speculations surrounding her life and relationships. Grande released the album with a disclaimer, asking her fans to refrain from sending “hateful messages to the people in my life."

She also said:

“Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love,if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

The former Nickelodeon star is also set to make her return to acting with the two-part film version of Wicked, also starring Cynthia Erivo.