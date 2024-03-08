"She repeated the cycle": Lyrics of Ariana Grande's new track 'Eternal Sunshine' spark theories of ex-husband Dalton Gomez cheating on the singer

7 Rings hitmaker Ariana Grande's much-anticipated seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine dropped on Friday, March 8, and the album's title track has already gone viral for apparently throwing shade on ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Fans interpreted some of the lyrics of the song as Ariana revealing that her ex-husband had been cheating on her with another woman.

The internet went wild when Eternal Sunshine finally dropped. Ariana Grande superfans praised the singer and claimed that this was her best work yet. Once they listened to the album's title track, stunned fans vociferously condemned Dalton Gomez.

However, a few people compared the situation with the rumors surrounding Ariana's latest relationship with Ethan Slater. One X user exclaimed:

Some netizens threw shade at Ariana (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Ariana Grande fans are after Dalton Gomez

Grande allegedly threw shade on her ex-husband (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Ariana Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine, dropped this Friday, and its title track is already making waves around the internet.

A few of the lyrics from the song were interpreted by netizens to be Ariana's revelation of her ex-husband Dalton Gomez allegedly cheating on her. The lyrics belonged to the chorus of the track. Grande said:

"I'll be the first to say, ‘I'm sorry’/Now you got me feelin' sorry, I showed you all my demons, all my lies/Yet you played me like Atari."

"Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror/Hope you feel alright when you're in her, I found a good boy and he's on my side/You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine." Grande further continued.

Ariana Grande fans loved the track and the quality of the music. More importantly, they jumped to Ariana's defense and condemned Dalton Gomez for allegedly cheating on her. However, a few others still alleged that Ariana repeated the cycle of cheating with her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Netizens supported Grande and threw shade on Gomez (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens supported Grande and threw shade on Gomez (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens supported Grande and threw shade on Gomez (Image via X/@PopCrave)

A few people criticized Grande (Image via X/@PopCrave)

A few people criticized Grande (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan Slater saga

Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 after a year of dating throughout 2020. However, Ariana's marriage fell apart in 2023, when the pop star and Gomez got divorced in October of 2023.

People Magazine cited a source at the time who claimed that the duo had moved on and had been "caring and respectful" throughout the process.

Us Weekly reported that Grande began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater in July of last year, the very same month news of Grande's separation from Gomez broke. Slater had been married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay and had a son born in 2022. However, Slater filed for divorce on July 26, 2023. It fueled a plethora of rumors claiming that Slater had cheated on his wife.

Us Weekly reported that both Slater and Ariana denied any rumors of cheating. However, an explosive Page Six interview with Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, only further added to the drama.

Although an inside source told Page Six that Slater and Lilly were separated for two months before he began dating Ariana, Lilly told the outlet:

"[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl."

"My family is just collateral damage." She added.

The Page Six insider told the outlet:

"She’s (Lilly) rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong."

Us Weekly reported that since the divorce, Ariana has moved in with Ethan Slater. A source even told the outlet that she feels like she found her "soulmate" in Slater.