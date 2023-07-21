Who is Ethan Slater married to? All about Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star 

Ethan Slater is currently trending due to reports from multiple sources that he and Ariana Grande are romantically linked to each other. The news comes after Ariana's reported separation from Dalton Gomez. Ethan and Ariana will also be appearing together in the musical fantasy film Wicked, which is scheduled to be released in two parts in 2024 and 2025.

Ariana and Dalton reportedly separated earlier this month. A source for People revealed they were quietly working to develop their friendship. The reports went viral after Grande was seen in London without the engagement ring and wedding band.

lovelyti @lovelyti



The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since, a source confirms to PEOPLE.



Any Thoughts?



#ArianaGrande #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/ClgMJCCtSz Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have split.The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since, a source confirms to PEOPLE.Any Thoughts?

Another insider stated that Grande has been busy filming for Wicked, which led to many issues between the duo. The source stated that Grande was planning for a future with Gomez in London.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding, and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage," the source continued.

Ethan Slater tied the knot with Lilly Jay in November 2018, and they became parents of a son in 2022. However, the duo separated quietly, and they are yet to issue a statement on the reasons for the separation.

Ethan Slater has been active in the entertainment industry since 2012

Born on June 2, 1992, Ethan Slater joined the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School and Georgetown Day School. He then came to Vassar College, where he pursued his passion for acting.

Slater made his acting debut in the film Lightning Bugs in a Jar, which was released in 2015. He then appeared in three more films that include EVOL: Theory of Love, The Man Behind the Camera, and Intervenors. Apart from being an actor, Slater also served as the writer and composer for Intervenors.

Ethan Slater started his television career with the NBC series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He then appeared on shows like Murphy Brown, Fosse/Verdon, Instinct, and The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! His last appearance was as Steven in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which aired on Amazon Prime Video.

Ethan Slater has also been featured in different stage plays like The SpongeBob Musical, Camelot, Baghdaddy, and more. As mentioned earlier, he will next appear in the upcoming film adaptations of Wicked. He has also won a few accolades at the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Slater has pursued his career as a musician and has released solo recordings like Richmond Rewrites, Wanderer, and Life Is Weird.

Wicked will be released in two parts in 2024 and 2025

A film adaptation of the musical Wicked has been in development for a long time. The film was initially scheduled to be released in 2021, but it was shifted to another date because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jon M. Chu later joined as the director, and Ariana Grande was cast in November 2021. The rest of the cast members were finalized by 2022. The decision to split the film into two parts was disclosed in April of the same year. The filming began in December 2022 but was halted in July 2023 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The first part of Wicked is coming out on November 27, 2024. The second part will be released the following year on November 26. Apart from Grande, the film will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh in important roles.