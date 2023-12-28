When did Ethan Slater start dating Ariana Grande? Relationship explored as reports suggest they are living together

An insider recently reported to TMZ that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have taken the next step towards their relationship and are now living together in an apartment in New York City.

According to Business Insider, the two reportedly started dating on the Wicked movie set.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship explored

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the sets of Wicked in December 2022 as per Variety, where Ethan played a Munchkin Man, and Ariana played Glinda. The two were then seen in March 2023, attending Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Party.

Later in July, 2023, Ariana was photographed without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men's singles final, spiking separation rumors with husband Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande's split with Dalton Gomez went public the same month as TMZ reported that Ariana's celeb lifestyle took aback Dalton Gomez after COVID restrictions were lifted.

Again, in July, a source informed ET that Grande and Slater struck up a romance after separating from their partners. The sources stated:

"Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private with his work colleagues ans hasn't been talking a lot about their split."

Another source informed that friends of the couple have been concerned of their "whirlwind romance' and believe that their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. The source also mentioned that the two found it difficult to make time for each other due to different schedules.

Another source informed US Weekly:

"Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana, despite the rocky patches they've been through. He isn't ready to give up on the marriage . He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this."

On July 26, Ethan Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay after being married for four years. Slater and Jay also share a son. Then, in September, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez filed for divorce, as the singer reportedly cited, "irreconcilable differences."

On September 25, Ariana and Slater stepped out in public for the first time as a couple, walking wrapped around each other at Disney World. In October 2023, rumors about the couple moving in together surfaced on the internet after a US Weekly reported:

"Ethan informed his friends and soon-to be ex-wife Lilly Jay that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York.

Later in October, Ariana was seen attending the preview performance of Monty Python's Spamalot on Broadway to show support to Ethan Slater.