"So basically he couldn't handle her fame": Fans weigh in on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce report as latter comes under fire

Ariana Grande, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress is reportedly getting a divorce from her Los Angeles-based real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez. The couple, who has been together since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and got married a year later, has decided to part ways as Gomez is reportedly unable to keep up with Ariana’s celebrity lifestyle. The news was first reported by TMZ.

As per Page six reports, Dalton Gomez was taken aback by Ariana Grande’s demanding schedule. He also found it difficult to adjust to the Positions singer's tight travel itinerary and paparazzi attention – all of which led to their separation earlier this year, with divorce being filed recently.

The news has taken the internet by storm, with Ariana Grande’s fans taking the opportunity to troll Dalton Gomez for being unable to deal with his wife’s name and fame. One fan even posted on Twitter:

So far, neither Grande nor Gomez has commented on the reported divorce.

“He literally stole her from us”: Ariana Grande’s fans slam Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez allegedly found it hard to adjust to life in the spotlight with pop singer wife Ariana Grande, which is why they have reportedly mutually decided to divorce.

According to Page Six, apart from Dalton being unable to deal with her busy schedule and media attention, what took a toll on the couple’s marriage was that the duo had to be constantly accompanied by her security in public. This, according to Gomez, was unacceptable at times.

Apart from differences in their lifestyles, the deal-breaker was reportedly Ariana’s travel to England in December 2022 to shoot for the film Wicked. As per Page Six, Gomez flew to London in January 2023 in a last attempt to fix their marriage, but it did not work out and he felt that the songstress didn’t make enough time for him.

rie @huntzberqer ariana grande and dalton gomez are reportedly getting a divorce ....

An anonymous source close to the couple told the news outlet how they have been separated ever since and are now in the process of getting divorced. However, the source has also confirmed that despite their split, the two continue to remain on good terms and wish to remain best friends.

However, the news of their divorce and the reason behind it have made fans of the Into You singer take a hit at Dalton Gomez, who according to Entertainment Tonight has been dating other women for the past few months, with Ariana Grande’s approval. Here is what fans had to say:

Mehmet Witch ᱬ @WeBeenCroft The Weeknd seeing the Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande divorce news

Owprah Force @OwprahsMercy The Dalton boy dated, proposed and married Ariana Grande knowing very well shes Ariana Grande.....



Then gets shocked when shes followed by security everywhere...have he seen how her fans behave????



Boy u shouldve dated Normani if u wanted a normal private life

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 in a private ceremony at her California home, six months after he proposed. While the pop icon has always been tight-lipped about her relationships, she confirmed the one with Gomez in May 2020 before appearing with him on the music video of Stuck with U alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Interestingly, the report of their divorce was confirmed by the media when she was seen at Wimbledon last weekend without her wedding ring, and accompanied by her Wicked co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield.

Ariana Grande has 30 Guinness World Records to her name

Born Ariana Grande-Butera, the Latina-American pop singer, songwriter, and actress is famous for her four-octave vocal range and whistle register. Now 30 years old, Grande is the recipient of many accolades such as two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, one Bambi Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and nine MTV Video Music Awards.

Not only that, but she has 30 Guinness World Records to her name.

She began her music career at the age of 15 in 2008 with the Broadway musical 13. Thereafter she starred as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious from 2010 to 2013 and Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014.

But she rose to fame that same year with her debut album Yours Truly, which topped the US Billboard 200. Her other notable works include: My Everything, Sweetener, and Thank U, Next among others.