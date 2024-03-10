"Like what, 40 something?" - When Sean O’Malley admitted to being jealous of Pete Davidson dating Kim Kardashian

Throwback to when Sean O’Malley voiced his jealousy for Pete Davidson.

In April 2022, O’Malley did an interview with Helen Yee to talk about various topics, including his then-latest win against Raulian Paiva. At the time, a widely-discussed pop culture topic was Kim Kardashian getting a divorce from Kanye West and starting to date comedian Pete Davidson.

While talking with Yee, O’Malley was asked about Kardashian and Davidson being in a relationship and responded by saying:

“Yeah, I’m a little bit jealous of Pete [Davidson]. It’s crazy because Kim [Kardashian] is like what, 40 something? Pete is like my age, so it’s got a chance.”

On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley was tasked with defending his bantamweight title for the first time in the UFC 299 main event. There were added stakes for O’Malley, as he was matched up against the only fighter to defeat him in the past, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Safe to say, O’Malley showcased one of the best performances of his career by securing a unanimous decision win (50-45 x2 and 50-44). The question is, what’s next for one of the biggest superstars in the UFC?

What’s next for Sean O’Malley?

Sean O’Malley has a massive target on his back in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. With that said, O’Malley would prefer if his next fight was against someone other than top contenders Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, O’Malley joined Joe Rogan for his post-fight interview in the Octagon and had this to say about what he wants next:

“Dana, give me a jet to Spain, baby. I’m coming for Ilia Topuria, and if he doesn’t want it, nah, f*ck it. I want Ilia, give me Ilia.”

During the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, Dana White responded to O’Malley calling out Topuria by saying:

“I don’t know about moving divisions. You know how I feel about that. Even Topuria was talking about not fighting anybody in the division after just winning the title. That’s crazy talk.”

Unless Dana White changes his mind, Sean O’Malley’s next fight will likely be a bantamweight title defense against number one-ranked Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian is riding a 10-fight win streak, including dominant unanimous decisions against Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo in his last two Octagon appearances.

