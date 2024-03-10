"Get that done first" - Sean O'Malley advised by Ilia Topuria to take out top bantamweight before challenging him

Ilia Topuria has just reacted to Sean O'Malley's call for a champion vs. champion between the pair. Instead of welcoming a featherweight title defense against the bantamweight titleholder, 'El Matador' dismissed O'Malley's challenge, for now, urging him to first defend his championship against Merab Dvalishvili.

Only then, and if O'Malley successfully fends off Dvalishvili's attempt to dethrone him, will he consider a high-profile bout with him, taking to X/Twitter to say so.

"Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first."

Expand Tweet

Fans are eager to see O'Malley tested against a legitimate title challenger like Dvalishvili, a top-three bantamweight, who many have said to be his stylistic nightmare. While 'Sugar's' win over Marlon Vera was a striking masterclass, it was also a win over an opponent of questionable quality.

Before his title fight, 'Chito' had won just one fight since losing to Pedro Munhoz. Besides his bizarre win over 'Sugar' in their first bout, his best wins are against two retired former champions, José Aldo and Frankie Edgar, the latter of whom was declining, and against another declining former champion, Dominick Cruz.

Cruz is ranked outside the bantamweight top 10. Of Vera's other wins in the UFC, only Rob Font is in the top 10 at No.9. However, 'El Matador' is no better than O'Malley, as he isn't interested in defending his featherweight strap against legitimate contenders either.

He has called for two matchups: a big-money fight with the struggling Conor McGregor, who is on a losing streak yet to return from a 2020 injury, and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Perhaps the Spaniard should take his own advice and defend his title against a true contender.

Ilia Topuria's next UFC fight will be in Spain

While nothing has been confirmed, all signs point to Ilia Topuria's next fight being a pay-per-view headliner in Spain. Since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to claim UFC featherweight gold, the undefeated finisher has been afforded star treatment everywhere, even presenting his title at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, the Bernabeu is the home stadium of Real Madrid, arguably the biggest sports team in the world. At the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Dana White was extremely receptive of the Spaniard headlining a card in Spain for his first title defense, and it may very well happen next.