UFC 299 aftermath: Sean O'Malley and others bag $50K, Dustin Poirier ties lightweight record, and more 

UFC 299 delivered action-packed fights and a record-setting night for Dustin Poirier. Here's a recap of the key takeaways:

Sean O'Malley dominates in title rematch, earns 'POTN' bonus

The main event of UFC 299 showcased Sean O'Malley's striking masterclass as he dominated Marlon Vera to secure a well-deserved unanimous decision victory in the highly anticipated men's bantamweight title fight rematch. O'Malley's speed advantage and striking prowess were on full display, earning him both the victory and a $50K 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Dustin Poirier wins, ties lightweight record

The co-headlining lightweight bout featuring Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis proved to be another highlight, with Poirier overcoming adversity in the first round to secure a second-round victory.

Dana White praised the fighters in the post-fight interview:

"The fight that [Dustin Poirier] took tonight with Benoit... this is the sh*t that makes you a f**king legend. These are legendary fights when you go in and you face a guy who is a savage and [it] looks like you can't win this fight or people think you can't win this fight and then you go in and do it in spectacular fashion, the way that he did tonight."

Poirier's impressive performance tied him with Edson Barboza for the most 'Fight of the Night' bonuses in UFC history, adding another $50K to his earnings.

Record-breaking attendance and revenue from UFC 299

UFC 299 was a massive success, selling out the Kaseya Center with 19,165 attendees. The event generated a gross total revenue of $14,142,904, marking the highest-grossing event ever held at the venue and the 4th highest in UFC history.

Dana White announces bonus galore

Following the event's success, UFC CEO Dana White announced that every finisher at UFC 299 (excluding Poirier, who received the "Fight of the Night" bonus) would receive a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus. The list included:

Jack Della Maddalena (third-round stoppage of Gilbert Burns)

Curtis Blaydes (hammer fist finish against Jailton Almeida)

Michel Pereira (acrobatic victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk)

Robelis Despaigne (18-second knockout of Josh Parisian)

