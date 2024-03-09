How old is Ariana Grande's nonna? Marjorie Grande becomes oldest person to feature on a Spotify chart

Talent runs in the Grande family, with Ariana Grande’s “nonna” Marjorie Grande becoming the oldest person to feature on a Spotify chart.

Grande rang in International Women’s Day with the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. The moody and dreamy 13-track collection, which reportedly loosely alludes to the 2004 cult classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, explores Ariana Grande’s memories and a trip down memory lane.

Expand Tweet

Who better to accompany the Thank You, Next singer than her nonna, Marjorie Grande?

Ariana Grande’s 98-year-old nonna Marjorie Grande is the oldest person to feature in a Spotify chart

Marjorie Grande’s vocals are an intrinsic part of the album's closing track, ordinary things. As of March 9, the song ranked number 35 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs, gaining nearly 3 million streams on its first release day. On the US charts, ordinary things currently stands at the 28th most listened-to song on Spotify over the last 24 hours.

In the song, Nonna answers a few pressing questions granddaughter Ariana Grande has about love, life, and more.

In the opening song of the album, intro, the singer asks,

"How can I tell if I'm in the right relationship? Aren't you really s'posed to know that shit? Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don't know."

Twelve songs later, Marjorie Grande seems to have the answer. In ordinary things, Nonna says,

"Never go to bed without kissing goodnight. That's the worst thing to do. Don't ever ever ever do that. And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place. Get out."

Expand Tweet

Nonna Grande's voice adds a unique and tender touch to ordinary things, contributing to the song's growing international popularity. This unexpected yet lovely duet demonstrates the strength of intergenerational ties, the enduring and evolving nature of womanhood, and music's universality.

Grande shares a very close bond with her nonna, and it only makes sense that she chose to include her voice and sage advice in her newest album.

Expand Tweet

Marjorie Grande's breaking records to become the oldest person to feature on a Spotify chart has won the internet, with many fans of the singer and of Nonna reaching out with praise.

Several fans of Ariana Grande have several theories about who the album could refer to. Coming right after her divorce from Dalton Gomez, several lyrics in the album seem to address their relationship directly, including the eponymous song Eternal Sunshine where she sings,

"I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you're in her."

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Grande said,

"Ariana is playing with different characters; some of the lyrics come from her personal life, but others are just her playing a fun character for her fans."

In celebration of the release of Eternal Sunshine on Friday, Grande released a video for we can't be friends (wait for your love), which is influenced mainly by the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotlight Mind and stars actor Evan Peters.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is set to make a special appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards.