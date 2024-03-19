How many kids does Jesse Palmer have? Everything about former NFL QB's family

Jesse Palmer, a broadcaster and host of "The Bachelor," and his spouse, Emely Fardo, welcomed their first child together in January 2024.

The couple first met in 2017 at a boxing class and were married in 2020. On Jan. 10, they shared a family picture of themselves and their new baby girl, Ella Reine, on Instagram. That is the only child the well-known show host has.

Jesse Palmer and Emely shared a photo of themselves grinning together, with Emely holding their sleeping newborn to her chest, to commemorate Ella's first public appearance.

“She’s finally here, ELLA REINE PALMER. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude,” was the message used as a caption on the Instagram post.

Emely Fardo and Jesse Palmer began dating in 2017 and got engaged in July 2019. They discreetly married in Connecticut in June 2020, following the cancellation of their original plan to wed in Provence, France, because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Fardo and Palmer held a second wedding, as planned, at the opulent Chateau De La Gaude in Provence, France, in July 2022.

Palmer started hosting The Bachelor during Season 26 in 2021 and has since hosted The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor, among other spin-off series.

Which NFL teams did Jesse Palmer play for in the NFL?

Jesse Palmer played for the Florida Gators while attending the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, from 1997 to 2000. He concluded his collegiate career with 3,755 passing yards.

Palmer was selected by the New York Giants with the 125th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played four seasons, from 2001 to 2004, mostly serving as Kerry Collins' backup quarterback, before being released in 2005.

He tried out for the Oakland Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings in an effort to find another chance to play in the NFL before signing with the San Francisco 49ers. However, before he was released, he didn't play any games with the Niners.

Palmer also played for a while in the Canadian Football League before retiring in 2007 to concentrate on his work as a broadcaster.