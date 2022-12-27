"The best ally": Mel C hailed online for canceling Zakopane New Year's Eve concert in Poland

English songstress Mel C was hailed online after she announced that she won't be performing at the Zakopane concert in Poland.

On December 26, the 48-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to issue a lengthy statement where she revealed that she won't be performing at the event due to “issues that do not align with communities.”

Although she did not elaborate on the issue holding her back, several fans suggested it has something to do with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mel C, whose real name is Melanie Jayne Chisholm, would have performed at the show, which was put on by Poland's official broadcaster TVP. In recent years, the network has been accused of being against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mel C garnered immense support for her decision to back out of the show

As mentioned above, Mel C tweeted a statement announcing her exit from Poland's Zakopane concert on New Year's eve.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve. I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023.”

Several fans hailed the singer for her decision to stand by the LGBTQ community, with one saying not every star leaves money for respect and dignity.

Dariusz BLADE Kotfasiński PRZYSZYWANA #PYRA @darek790 @MelanieCmusic On behalf of all Poles, for whom democracy and the rule of law are of paramount importance, as well as respect and tolerance towards various environments and social groups, I would like to thank you for the very good decision you have made. @MelanieCmusic On behalf of all Poles, for whom democracy and the rule of law are of paramount importance, as well as respect and tolerance towards various environments and social groups, I would like to thank you for the very good decision you have made.

Lou Wilks @LilPinkyLou @MelanieCmusic I love you for this, Melanie. You stand by your morals. I'm so happy you've pulled out of this after learning what kind of channel it is. @MelanieCmusic I love you for this, Melanie. You stand by your morals. I'm so happy you've pulled out of this after learning what kind of channel it is. 👏👏👏

Martyn Swydersky @MartinSwidersky @MelanieCmusic Thank You. Not every performer chooses dignity and values above money. @MelanieCmusic Thank You. Not every performer chooses dignity and values above money. 👌

Panna POlly @BiernatPolly

We, Poles, share the same values and we love you for that 🏾 @MelanieCmusic You stand by your morals, Melanie.We, Poles, share the same values and we love you for that @MelanieCmusic You stand by your morals, Melanie.We, Poles, share the same values and we love you for that♥️🌈✌🏾

Mel C revealed that speculations about her sexuality made her understand more about the LGBTQ community

In an interview with The Times UK, published in September 2022, Mel C revealed that the more media speculated about her sexuality because of her Sporty Spice image, the more she felt "affinity" with the LGBTQ community.

“That really signifies how we’ve changed as a culture, doesn’t it? Because it was almost like it was an accusation of being gay. A lot of it was judged on my appearance, which is an outdated notion, thank goodness.”

The singer revealed that she is thankful for the speculation as she now feels closer to the pride community, is regular on the Pride circuit, and that she even toured globally with drag group Sink The Pink.

“I actually love that [it happened] now because it gives me this affinity with the gay community.”

Earlier in 2022, the Wannabe singer revealed personal anecdotes about her personal and professional life in her memoir, Who I Am.

She stated that she was sexually assaulted in a hotel, a day before her first performance with the Spice Girls. Mel C also revealed that she underwent depression and lived with it for several years but has learned to manage it.

The singer is a mother to 13-year-old Scarlet Starr, whom she shares with property developer and her ex-partner, Thomas Starr.

Poll : 0 votes