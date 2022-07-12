'Respect Jisoo' trends as fans call out Rolling Stone's remark in the recent article

BLACKPINK fans are enraged after reading an article about member Jisoo. The words "Respect Jisoo" are trending today as fans rallied together on Twitter to defend the singer amid comments made by Rolling Stone magazine.
The article titled, The Apex of a K-Pop Girl Group Fit Out in Glamor and Attitude, was meant to highlight the group's achievements but garnered a different response from the fans. The article compared Jisoo to other members, calling her skills inferior to the rest.
Fans demand an apology from Rolling Stone for publishing a demeaning comment about Jisoo
BLACKPINK became a topic of discussion on Twitter today. The South Korean version of Rolling Stone released an article over the weekend about the K-pop girl group. The article describes the quartet's eldest, Jisoo, as the least talented member. The article undoubtedly angered fans, leading to mass outrage on Twitter.
The article was penned by reporter Kim Young-dae, who wrote about the group's upcoming comeback, among other things. However, in some comments, Young-dae was critical, questioning Jisoo's talent and place in the group.
The comment that angered fans was,
"Although she does not possess the most outstanding talent in the group as a vocalist or dancer, her growth is much more apparent."
The magazine intended to praise the girl group member and show the singer's growth over the years, but instead compared her to the other members and questioned her overall talent.
In the article, the reporter talks about each of BLACKPINK's members. In the paragraph that referred to the singer, who is also the protagonist of the K-drama Snowdrop, the writer called her an "embodiment of glamor" before using a backhanded comment to describe her abilities.
The error was quickly brought to the magazine's notice, which has since edited that particular comment out.
Blinks, the group's fandom, is continuing its online campaign to make Rolling Stone acknowledge and apologize for the comment.
Many have been questioning the magazine's legitimacy and wondering how such a big brand would let a comment like that pass through.
Fans have also been quick to correct the magazine, reminding them of all the qualities that make the singer unique.
Meanwhile, some fans are worried about how this comment will affect the singer. She has previously opened up about her mental health issues.
Jisoo of BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world right now and has been busy making her mark in the fashion world. She spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this month, discussing her plans, her vision for her solo, and her mental health.
More about BLACKPINK: The group is set to embark on a world tour
BLACKPINK made its debut in 2016 with its hit single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah. Their last release, a full-length album, The Album, which included the title track How You Like That, was released in 2020.
After almost two years, BLACKPINK confirmed that they will be releasing new music in August and are currently working on an album. Furthermore, the quartet intends to embark on a full-fledged world tour by the end of this year.