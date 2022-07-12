'Respect Jisoo' trends as fans call out Rolling Stone's remark in the recent article

BLACKPINK fans are enraged after reading an article about member Jisoo. The words "Respect Jisoo" are trending today as fans rallied together on Twitter to defend the singer amid comments made by Rolling Stone magazine.

The article titled, The Apex of a K-Pop Girl Group Fit Out in Glamor and Attitude, was meant to highlight the group's achievements but garnered a different response from the fans. The article compared Jisoo to other members, calling her skills inferior to the rest.

Fans demand an apology from Rolling Stone for publishing a demeaning comment about Jisoo

RESPECT JISOO Apologize to JISOO ! She has done nothing wrong to deserve all this crap ;She's one of the kindest prettiest and talented celebrities I've ever seen in this whole universe >>>Well, People throw rocks at shining things after allRESPECT JISOO Apologize to JISOO ! She has done nothing wrong to deserve all this crap ; She's one of the kindest prettiest and talented celebrities I've ever seen in this whole universe >>> Well, People throw rocks at shining things after all 😏RESPECT JISOO https://t.co/4Uf4Ezx9wY

BLACKPINK became a topic of discussion on Twitter today. The South Korean version of Rolling Stone released an article over the weekend about the K-pop girl group. The article describes the quartet's eldest, Jisoo, as the least talented member. The article undoubtedly angered fans, leading to mass outrage on Twitter.

The article was penned by reporter Kim Young-dae, who wrote about the group's upcoming comeback, among other things. However, in some comments, Young-dae was critical, questioning Jisoo's talent and place in the group.

The comment that angered fans was,

"Although she does not possess the most outstanding talent in the group as a vocalist or dancer, her growth is much more apparent."

The magazine intended to praise the girl group member and show the singer's growth over the years, but instead compared her to the other members and questioned her overall talent.

In the article, the reporter talks about each of BLACKPINK's members. In the paragraph that referred to the singer, who is also the protagonist of the K-drama Snowdrop, the writer called her an "embodiment of glamor" before using a backhanded comment to describe her abilities.

The error was quickly brought to the magazine's notice, which has since edited that particular comment out.

APOLOGIZE TO JISOO i love you jisoo :( you deserve respect, she's a talented woman.RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO https://t.co/BoARrbBbQw

Blinks, the group's fandom, is continuing its online campaign to make Rolling Stone acknowledge and apologize for the comment.

Many have been questioning the magazine's legitimacy and wondering how such a big brand would let a comment like that pass through.

#JISOO #BLACKPINK This is so unprofessional. Jisoo is one of the most talented girls I know and how can one degrade her like this, like isn't your job as a magazine writer to write articles which are not hateful towards anyone !! +RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO This is so unprofessional. Jisoo is one of the most talented girls I know and how can one degrade her like this, like isn't your job as a magazine writer to write articles which are not hateful towards anyone !! + RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO#JISOO #BLACKPINK https://t.co/yZTA3gnjk5

Fans have also been quick to correct the magazine, reminding them of all the qualities that make the singer unique.

RESPECT JISOO What a sloppy phrase. This article was supposed to praise Blackpink rather than criticize one of their members. Jisoo is one of the most talented idols in the industry. Her voice is distinctive, and her dancing is flawless.APOLOGIZE TO JISOORESPECT JISOO https://t.co/kqvIRMhiD7

not them coming for jisoo's vocals when she has a unique, amazing, and stable vocals. jisoo has always been hardworking and talented. she's a good dancer too, jisoo is a gem.RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOOhttps://t.co/gxTdrqbz2X

Meanwhile, some fans are worried about how this comment will affect the singer. She has previously opened up about her mental health issues.

APOLOGIZE TO JISOO “One fan is enough for me.” -JisooShe always have doubts about herself because of people like you @toojazzy25 . I will never doubt jisoo’s outstanding talents and I bet that her more than 62.1M fan also disagree with what you said. Apologize!RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO “One fan is enough for me.” -JisooShe always have doubts about herself because of people like you @toojazzy25. I will never doubt jisoo’s outstanding talents and I bet that her more than 62.1M fan also disagree with what you said. Apologize!RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO https://t.co/NvRxf27Shf

APOLOGIZE TO JISOO imagine all the excitement rolling stone brought us at first but they never failed to let us down EVERY SINGLE TIME. Being the worst is an understatement. Respect rosé, lisa, and jisoo.RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO

APOLOGIZE TO JISOO Jisoo is the most stable vocalist in blackpink, never seen slacking on stage, has smooth moves and executes the choreography really well, and has always been the harmonizer of the group which made blackpink's songs the songs that they are today.RESPECT JISOOAPOLOGIZE TO JISOO

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world right now and has been busy making her mark in the fashion world. She spoke with Rolling Stone earlier this month, discussing her plans, her vision for her solo, and her mental health.

More about BLACKPINK: The group is set to embark on a world tour

BLACKPINK made its debut in 2016 with its hit single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah. Their last release, a full-length album, The Album, which included the title track How You Like That, was released in 2020.

After almost two years, BLACKPINK confirmed that they will be releasing new music in August and are currently working on an album. Furthermore, the quartet intends to embark on a full-fledged world tour by the end of this year.

