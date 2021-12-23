The best cameo roles of 2021 that cannot be missed

Speaking of cameos, 2021 saw some great TV shows and, along with it, some great acting. Being in the lead or supporting cast is one thing, but making a solid mark in a very limited time is a whole different ballgame. Many talented actors had such moments in 2021.

5 best cameo roles of 2021

1) Eminem (BMF)

BMF had its first season in 2021, making an instant mark. Demetrius Flenory Jr's acting caught the eyeballs, but one simply couldn't ignore the 'Rap God' in a role of a young, white drug dealer. 50 Cent, the show's producer, digitally enhanced Eminem to make him look like a teenager.

2) Scott Speedman (Grey's Anatomy)

Scott Speedman made a very likable appearance on the long-running TV show Grey's Anatomy. Speedman played Nick and had a fan favorite moment with the titular character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). His cameo appearance was kept a secret till it was already there.

3) Sting (Only Murders in the Building)

The legendary music sensation from the 1980s made a surprise appearance in Only Murders in the Buildings as one of the residents. Sting surprisingly matched the comic timing with the legendary Steve Martin to make it one of the most intriguing cameo roles in 2021.

4) Evan Peters (WandaVision)

This was a real screaming moment for the fans. Evan Peters, who portrayed the fun and jolly Quicksilver (and the twin brother of Wanda) in the X-Men Franchise, made an appearance in WandaVision. Marvel has been teased with multiple universes for a long time now. With this, they pushed the concept.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson originally played Wanda's brother in the Marvel Universe, so it was certainly a shock to see Evan Peters in a cameo from another franchise in the role.

5) Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game)

The sensational show, Squid Game, gave a lot of talking to fans around the globe. But the masked figure running the competition was a constant source of intrigue. The actor may not have portrayed the body behind the mask throughout the show, but when the mask was removed, it was a shocking cameo appearance from Lee Byung-hun. The Korean superstar is known for his roles in films like G.I. Joe.

