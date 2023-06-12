The Big D season 1 release date, air time and plot

USA Network’s upcoming show, The Big D, is set to air this week. The upcoming dating show features a unique type of cast with divorced couples who are ready to find love again.

USA Network’s press release states:

"Hosted by dating show successfuls JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, "The Big D" invites divorced couples into a tropical villa where they will pursue a second chance at love by dating the other divorcees in the house. Some of the romance hopefuls are looking to rekindle with their ex while others are eager to find a connection elsewhere."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Big D on USA Network.

All about The Big D ahead of its season premiere

USA Network’s upcoming reality show, The Big D, will feature a cast made up entirely of divorced couples who are ready to give love another chance. On the upcoming show, the divorced couples will reunite, either to find love with one another or with other divorcees who will be their co-habitants in a Costa Rican villa for several weeks.

The show will begin with 10 divorced couples. However, viewers will say goodbye to one person in each episode. The episodes will feature various challenges and "ex-ereices".

These “ex-ercises” will feature activities that are designed to help the singles form connections, “make peace” with their former partners and overcome the issues that keep them from finding love and meeting new people. The contestants will compete in pairs, and as a result of winning these exercises, they will be rewarded with an intimate date that will save them from elimination.

The press release further states that during every elimination ceremony, The Big D contestants will deliberate and vote one person out who they don’t deem “relationship material.”

It continues:

"Jealous exes might try to send their rival home or even defend their ex's honor. Everyone is rooting for love to prevail, but the complicated dynamics of divorce may get in the way of a second chance at love."

The upcoming new dating reality show will see an ultimate couple in a committed relationship who will receive the grand prize of $50,000.

Set to compete in the upcoming USA Network show are:

Ariel Lyndsey and Blair Delgado

Casey Costa and Brooks Peters

Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright

Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint

Ally Lee and David Mims

Gillian Messina and David Novello

In a trailer of the upcoming show JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the famous celebrity couple explains that the former couples will be dating other people and watching their former partners do the same.

In the promo released, Jordan says that watching their exes date other people for the first time since their divorce pushed the contestants over the edge as individuals. They are seen getting agitated after seeing the people they once loved fawn over others.

This further causes a divide within contestants of the same gender as they feel possessive of their exes. In a confessional, one cast member reveals that she’s not over her ex, while two women are seen having an emotional conversation as they worry that their newfound friendship will get tested since one of them is interested in the other’s ex.

