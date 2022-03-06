The Big Leap cancelled: Why the FOX series was dropped despite a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

The Big Leap, a dance show-within-a-dramedy, will not be renewed for a second season. Fox cancelled the show after its first season of 11 episodes.

The innovative series tells the story of a So You Think You Can Dance inspired reality show that recruits people to perform in a revamped version of the famous ballet, Swan Lake. Though it did pretty well in its first season and there was going to be a second season, which was unofficially announced, Fox ended up cancelling the show.

Why was The Big Leap cancelled?

The Big Leap was one of Fox's lowest rated shows in the fall. The series averaged only a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million total views over various platforms. Among all broadcast TV dramas launches this season, it drew the smallest audience and the second-worst demo rating.

Fox was forced to cancel the show, despite having a rare 100 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to make time for the previously announced drama, Accused.

Reaction to the news

After the cancellation was announced, members of the cast, including Scott Foley and Ser’Darius Blain, shared their reactions to the news.

Foley, who portrayed Nick Blackburn, captioned an Instagram video:

“I love this cast and will miss seeing your faces on a regular basis. And @lizheldens and @jasonwiner, gimme a call, I’ll fly with you.”

Co-star Blain, who appeared on the show as Reggie Sadler, shared the announcement too saying:

“BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE; THANK YOU🙏🏾, I had the time of my life with the best humans. Living a life I couldn’t even dream of with GIANTS daily. God is good. Thank you for watching. Want you to know we had a 100% @rottentomatoes score. Nobody’s ever done that. We made REAL shit and I’m good with it. I wasn’t supposed to be here… #Grateful”

The Big Leap was a journey of self-acceptance, body positivity, and empowerment. It was about second chances and chasing your dreams no matter the age. It is a pity Fox cancelled it.

