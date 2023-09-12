The Black Book on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new Nigerian film, The Black Book, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie focuses on a man whose son is wrongly accused of a crime, following which he decides to take matters into his own hands and expose the corrupt forces within the law and enforcement system to absolve his son.

The movie stars Richard Mofe-Damijo in the lead role, alongside many others who play major supporting characters. Editi Effiong is the director of the film. Effiong has also co-written the screenplay of the movie with Bunmi Ajakaiye.

Netflix's The Black Book release timings for different regions

The official standard release time for The Black Book is 3 am ET/12 am PT, like all other Netflix movies and TV shows. However, as viewers might already be aware, the release timings change as per the time zones. So take a look at a list of the various release timings in different regions as per their respective time zones:

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 22, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 22, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 22, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 22, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 22, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 22, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 22, 2023

What to expect from The Black Book? Plot and cast details explored

The Black Book focuses on a deacon named Paul Edima, whose son is arrested for kidnapping. However, he's wrongly accused of the crime, and Paul sets off on a path to revenge as he looks to expose the corrupt officials responsible for framing his innocent son. Check out Netflix's official synopsis of the crime movie:

''After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.''

The official trailer for The Black Book was released by Netflix on August 25, 2023, along with the tagline, ''Everyday for the corrupt, one day for justice.'' The trailer opens with a somber shot of the protagonist sitting with his head down, seemingly devastated after his son got arrested for a crime he did not commit.

The opening shot perfectly establishes the tone of the film, following which the trailer briefly goes on to depict some key moments from the movie without giving away any major plot details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a dark and gritty tone that fans of action thrillers will certainly enjoy. Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven thriller that explores several intriguing themes like family, revenge, and redemption, among many others.

The cast is led by the highly talented Richard Mofe-Damijo, who looks stunning in the role of protagonist Paul Edima. He perfectly portrays his character's pain, anguish, and anger and promises to deliver a haunting performance in the film. He's known for his performances in Shanty Town, Far From Home, and many other movies and shows.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Kelechi Udegbe, Iretiola Doyle, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Ade Laoye, and many more.

Viewers can stream The Black Book on Netflix on Friday, September 22, 2023.