The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The 9th episode of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to drop on NBC on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series focuses on a notorious and mysterious criminal named Red, who surrenders to the authorities and agrees to help them track down several other lethal criminals on the condition that he'd only speak to an agent named Elizabeth.

It features acclaimed actor James Spader in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying significant supporting characters. Jon Bokenkamp serves as the creator of the series.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 will focus on the task force trying to retrieve an asset

NBC has not yet released an official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 9. But based on a short synopsis shared on Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming episode will focus on the team desperately trying to retrieve a valuable asset that was stolen from the government. Meanwhile, Red comes up with a plan to nab the perpetrators.

The synopsis of the episode, titled The Troll Farmer, Pt. 3, reads:

''The task force races against the clock to recover a valuable asset stolen from the government; Red hatches a plan to help track down the perpetrators.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Troll Farmer Pt. 2, focused on the main team trying to delve deep into several mysterious and dangerous social media conspiracies that could harm the lives of people in the city.

Elsewhere, the team tries to find a top-secret government program that was stolen. The show continues to engage and entertain viewers with interesting twists and turns. It'll be fascinating to watch how the story concludes as the series will end with the current season.

A quick look at The Blacklist plot and cast

The show focuses on a criminal named Red, who, one day, surrenders to the FBI and starts working with them as he helps them track down several criminals. It depicts the numerous challenges that he faces as he tries to keep his association with the FBI a secret. NBC's description of the 10th season reads:

''In its landmark 10th season, "The Blacklist" returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge - testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.''

James Spader has been brilliant throughout the 10 seasons, and his character's journey forms the emotional core of the narrative. He perfectly embodies his character's mysterious aura and determination whilst also painting him with shades of gray that make him extremely fascinating.

Appearing alongside Spader in other key supporting roles are actors like Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Susan Blommaert as Mr. Kaplan, Deirdre Lovejoy as Cynthia Panabaker, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

