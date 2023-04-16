The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 8 of The Blacklist season 10 is all set to air on NBC on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. The current season, which is the final installment of the show, has witnessed a number of highly dramatic and intense events that have changed the course of the story in unexpected ways.

The show centers around a criminal named Red, who surprisingly surrenders to the FBI on one condition and decides to help them track down various notorious criminals. The series has received largely positive reviews from fans and critics over the years.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 will focus on the task force investigating social media conspiracies

The official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 has not yet been released by the network. However, based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the new episode, viewers can expect the task force to delve deep into a number of mysterious social media conspiracies that could potentially lead to a series of lethal attacks.

Meanwhile, the team will also investigate how a highly classified government secret program was stolen and suspect Troll Farmer's involvement in it. Here's a short description of the episode, titled The Troll Farmer, Pt. 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The task force investigates a series of social media conspiracies that simulate dangerous public attacks; when a top-secret government program is stolen, the team works to uncover the Troll Farmer's involvement.''

More details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled The Freelancer: Part 2, focused on a mysterious conspiracy involving a photographer, following the return of the titular character.

With a number of key events still left to be unpacked in the ongoing final season, fans can expect more intense episodes in the upcoming few weeks as the show looks to wrap up the story after running for close to 10 years.

What is The Blacklist about? Plot, cast, and more details revealed

The Blacklist tells the intriguing story of a wanted criminal named Raymond ''Red'' Reddington, who one day surrends to the FBI and agrees to cooperate with them and take down various cold-blooded criminals on their hitlist. However, he has a bizarre demand--he would only talk to an agent named Elizabeth Keen. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The series has received high praise from critics, thanks to its intriguing storyline, commendable performances by the actors, and strong writing, among other things. The cast includes notable actors like James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Megan Boone, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

