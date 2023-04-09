The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Episode 7 of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to air on NBC on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series has taken an interesting turn following the events of the last episode, and it'll be fascinating to see how the makers conclude the plot.

James Spader, who plays the role of the protagonist, has been superb throughout the show's ten seasons. Starring alongside him are other noted actors like Diego Klattenhoff, Deirdre Lovejoy, and many more. The series has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics over the years.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 will continue to focus on The Freelancer

While NBC has not released a promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 7, in the upcoming episode, titled The Freelancer: Part 2, viewers can expect the show to focus on the mysterious titular character. Meanwhile, the upcoming segment will also see Ressler achieve a significant accomplishment. Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The return of The Freelancer unveils a conspiracy involving a local photographer; Ressler hits a personal milestone.''

Apart from the synopsis, the network hasn't released any details regarding the episode. The previous episode, titled Dr. Laken Perillos, Pt. 2, focused on Perillos, who's returned to team up with Wujing to track down Red.

Although the ongoing season has been slightly slower compared to the previous installments, it continues to keep viewers entertained with its gripping plot-lines and shocking twists. Season 10 will feature a total of 22 episodes, so fans can expect a lot of action and drama in the second half of the installment.

More details about The Blacklist plot and cast

The Blacklist is a crime thriller series that began with a mysterious criminal named Raymond Reddington, who surrenders to the FBI after having been on their wanted list for many years. He agrees to work with them and track down numerous other criminals on the condition that he'd only talk to an officer named Elizabeth. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It further states:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The most fascinating aspect of the show is its immense focus on character development and mood that does not compromise on action and drama. Red's character defines the thematic elements of the story, and James Spader's astonishingly nuanced portrayal of the character further elevates the show to a different level.

The series also features various other actors like Hisham Tawfiq, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Ryan Eggold, among many others.

You can watch the new episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

