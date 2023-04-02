The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The Blacklist season 10 episiode 6 is expected to air on NBC on Sunday, March 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The tenth season is getting more intense with every episode, and it'll be interesting to see how Red's story pans out as his life gets more dramatic and complicated.

The series is known for its atmospheric power and gripping characters and has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show features popular film actor James Spader in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying significant supporting roles.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 will focus on Dr. Laken Perillos

An official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 has not yet been released by the network. Titled Dr. Laken Perillos Part 2, the upcoming episode will focus on the titular character who returns to team up with Wujing to hunt down Red. However, tension rises when the life of one of the members of the task force is in danger.

Here's a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Dr. Laken Perillos resurfaces to join Wujing's crusade against Red, a member of the task force is put in danger.''

The previous episode, titled The Dockery Affair, focused on an investigation into the death of a judge that led to some revelations regarding an old case that has remained unresolved till date. Meanwhile, Red's equation with one of his closest colleagues got more complicated after it was revealed that he's working with the FBI.

As the show continues to retain its relentless and dramatic tone, fans can expect a lot more action and drama to unfold throughout the rest of the season. So far, critics have shared largely positive reviews for the ongoing installment, and it continues to garner greater viewership with every new season.

More details about The Blacklist plot and cast

The Blacklist tells the thrilling story of a man who surrenders to the FBI and agrees to cooperate with them and help them track down various criminals. His only condition is that he will only talk to a young rookie officer in the department, named Liz. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The series is a slowburn thriller that places immense focus on character development, mood, tone, and storyline. It has garnered high praise from critics, with many highlighting its performances and strong writing, among other things.

James Spader's performance as Red is one of the biggest highlights of the series. He is brilliantly supported by actors like Megan Boone, Laila Robins, Diego Klattenhoff, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 on NBC on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

