The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 recap: Was Alice really murdered by Paulo Bruno's son?

In the recent episode of The Blacklist season 10, Judge Alice Dockery was murdered and the biggest suspect was Paulo Bruno's son, Paul Jr. However, it was later confirmed by Herbie and the deadly mobster that his son was not guilty. Moreover, Judge Alice had some dark secrets only a few were aware of.

This episode of The Blacklist was titled The Dockery Affair. Written by Cooper and Allison Glock-Cooper, the episode aired on March 26, 2023, and was directed by Ruben Garcia.

The official synopsis of episode 5 of The Blacklist season 10 read:

"An investigation surrounding the murder of a judge sheds new light on an unsolved case; Red's relationship with a trusted colleague is put in a precarious position when his cooperation with the FBI is disclosed."

The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 recap: Did Alice have a secret lover?

The episode opens with a flashback of several incidents that took place three weeks prior. Judge Alice Dockery went through some files and was increasingly getting paranoid. She called detective Patrick Fleming and told him that they have to speak urgently. After this, Patrick arrived at Alice's house and found her dead. As he checked her laptop, he comes across the name Bruno.

The episode then shifted perspectives to the present, where Red met Herbie and informed him that Holly had put clean sheets on the bed for him. Herbie wanted help from Red regarding Alice Dockery's murder. Alice was presiding over the case of infamous mob boss Paulo Bruno while he was now seen in prison and his son Paul Jr. was arrested on suspicion of Alice's murder. Herbie's help was needed with forensics and everyone wanted to get rid of the Bruno family.

Red called Cooper and told him he was in town, further mentioning the Dockery murder. Both Red and Herbie believed that Paul Jr. did not do it, while Cooper asked the task force to begin their research. Ressler and Siya interviewed detective Patrick Fleming, who told them how Alice was behaving the day she was murdered and asked the team to go through the case files.

The episode then saw Wujing telling Robert Vesco that he was a fan and believed he could learn a lot from him, but the latter instantly rejected the idea. They then discussed the situation with Red.

Viewers then learned that Wujing was assembling a team of criminals who Red had done wrong and wanted Vesco to be a part of it. Siya dropped by Herbie's apartment to bring him every detail about the case. However, the task force was unable to find any leads on the murder even after interviewing several suspects.

Meanwhile, Herbie called Siya and told her that there was something she had to see. The former revealed that Alice could not have typed BRUNO since her spinal cord was severed. Someone intentionally put that name to frame the junior. Herbie then met Paul Bruno Sr. in prison and learned that the judge had a secretive lover. The episode ended with the task force finding a letter signed by Frederick Moody.

What is The Blacklist about?

The Blacklist follows a mysterious criminal who surrenders to the FBI and volunteers to help them track down several criminals in exchange for immunity from persecution. However, things get more interesting when a strange condition is presented before him - to work with a young agent named Elizabeth Keen.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It continues:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The show is currently in its final season with the finale scheduled to air on May 14, 2023. Executive producers of the show include Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Eisendrath, John Fox, Joe Carnahan, and James Spader.

The next episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC will be released on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

