The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 is expected to air on NBC on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The crime thriller series continues to retain its relentless tone that keeps fans on the edge of their seats as it navigates the brutal and dangerous world of criminals.

The latest season of the series has received highly positive reviews so far, and it enjoys a massive fan following. The Blacklist stars noted actor James Spader in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 explores a judge's murder investigation

A brief 20-second promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, titled The Dockery Affair, the show focuses on an investigation pertaining to the murder of a judge, leading to some shocking revelations.

Elsewhere, tension rises when one of Red's colleagues finds out about him working with the FBI. Here's a brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''An investigation surrounding the murder of a judge sheds new light on an unsolved case; Red's relationship with a trusted colleague is put in a precarious position when his cooperation with the FBI is disclosed.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Hyena, focused on Red trying to obtain a deceased financier's money, but things took a shocking turn when an assassin made an attempt to secure the same money.

With many interesting events left to be explored, it'll be fascinating to watch what happens next in Red's eventful life as the series heads towards its conclusion.

A quick look at The Blacklist plot, cast, and more details

The Blacklist revolves around a notorious criminal who unexpectedly surrenders to the authorities and volunteers to help them track down several brutal criminals on their wanted list in exchange for immunity from prosecution. However, he also has another mysterious and strange condition--he'll only speak to and work with an agent named Elizabeth Keen.

Take a look at NBC's official description of season 10 of the series:

''In its landmark 10th season, "The Blacklist" returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge - testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.''

James Spader has been quite brilliant throughout the show's run as he perfectly embodies his character's enigmatic aura with stunning ease. His performance is one of the show's biggest strengths. His other major film and TV acting credits include S*x, Lies, and Videotape, Crash, The Office, The Practice, and many more.

Apart from Spader in the lead role, the crime thriller show also stars several other actors portraying key supporting roles like:

Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma

Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 on NBC on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes