The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 release date, time, cast, and more details revealed

The fourth episode of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The ongoing tenth season has been full of action and drama, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, thanks to numerous shocking twists and turns.

The series focuses on a wanted criminal and a former US Naval Intelligence officer, who surrenders to the FBI and volunteers to help them track down several notorious criminals in exchange for immunity from persecution under one specific but mysterious condition.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 on NBC: Promo, what to expect, recap, and more details explored

A short 15-second promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 offers a glimpse of the numerous significant events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. In the new episode, viewers can see Red trying to secure a deceased financier's fortune.

However, things take an unexpected turn when a brutal assassin is also discovered to be chasing the money. Here's a brief description of the new episode, titled The Hyena, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Red attempts to secure a late financier's fortune locked by a series of challenging clues; when a deadly assassin pursues the money, the Task Force bands together to protect the endowment's rightful heirs.''

The previous episode, titled The Four Guns, focused on a shocking assassination attempt on Panabaker, which alerted the Task Force as they set out to get to the bottom of the incident. Elsewhere, Red sent a lethal gift to one of his old friends in custody.

Season 10 of the show premiered in February this year and has so far received positive reviews from fans and critics, with major praise directed towards the series' gripping plot and characterization.

What is The Blacklist about? Plot, cast, and more details

The crime thriller series centers around a mysterious criminal who surrenders to the FBI and volunteers to help them track down several criminals in exchange for immunity from persecution. What makes things all the more interesting is a strange condition posed by him--to only work with a young agent named Elizabeth Keen.

The series depicts their relationship while also focusing on several criminals that FBI agents are trying to capture. Here's a brief description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further states,

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

Acclaimed actor James Spader plays the lead role of Red in The Blacklist. He's been impressive throughout the show's run and has received critical acclaim for his performance. His other memorable acting credits include S*x, Lies, and Videotape, Wall Street, and many more.

Meanwhile, Megan Boone played the role of Liz until the eighth season of the show. Boone also received critical acclaim for her performance throughout her stint. Viewers might be familiar with Boone from Law & Order: LA, Step Up Revolution, Welcome to the Jungle, among other productions.

Other important cast members include Susan Blommaert as Mr. Kaplan, Teddy Coluca as Teddy Brimley, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

