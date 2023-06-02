The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16 recap: Who was Blair Foster? 

The Blacklist is ending after 10 crazy seasons but we are certainly moving towards an extraordinary finale. The show has just six episodes left but tensions aren't seeming to slow down at all.

The show narrates the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives who surrenders himself to help the cops search for other criminals.

Episodes 15 and 16 of the show titled The Hat Trick and Blair Foster, saw the team investigate the case of a crooked DC-based lawyer named Blair Foster. The episodes aired on June 1, 2023, on NBC and were directed by Adam Weisinger and Saray Guidetti respectively.

The official synopsis of the episodes read:

"When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red helps the team investigate her operation; Sen. Panabaker and Cooper await a judge's decision on the fate of the task force."

The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16 recap:

The episodes began with Lawrence Whitaker looking extremely suspicious. He was showing clear signs of being a whistleblower. He received a call from the whistleblower, Blair Foster.

After having a brief chat, he cut the call and got in his car. When Whitaker was driving, he was followed by Foster's men. However, Whitaker, who had a file that Foster badly wanted, gets into a terrible accident.

Meanwhile, Cooper and Sen. Cynthia Panabaker were unsuccessfully trying to convince Dorf and Hudson about the $282.7 million budget. Red then got Cooper a file about Blair Foster, who was apparently a crooked DC lawyer, and information about a cargo ship arriving from the Port of Baltimore.

Herbie, Red, and Dembe figure out that the man following Whitaker was someone from the Cuban special forces. Red told Dembe that he wanted to go to Cuba to investigate. Malik and Ressler interrogated an injured Whitaker and found that the file had numbers about the country's #1 cleaner who hid dangerous chemicals. The data had been coved up by Modor and Sons. Unfortunately, the file had been taken by Foster's henchman before Malik and Ressler could.

The task force then began searching Modor and Sons but Richard Moder told his henchman to fix things. Back in Cuba, Red found out that Julian Flores was the man following Whitaker. Malik and Ressler visited the scientist named Dr. Fienberg, who made the report. He was accompanied by Foster.

Fienberg revealed that the report was inaccurate. Malik was frustrated but Red called her and informed her that Julian Flores was ready to speak to them. The team found out Foster had committed several felonies. But she was smart and knew how to handle the situation.

After a lot of complicated tos and fros, Foster managed to escape safely. The episode ended with her sipping wine in her office.

What is The Blacklist about?

Created by Jon Bokenkamp. The Blacklist is a crime thriller TV series that showcased the exploits of a highly intelligent criminal turned-cop named Raymond "Red" Reddington.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Blacklist reads:

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It continues:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, Harry Lennix, and several others.

