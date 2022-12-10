Why is the shipwreck in Florida beach not being removed? 200-year-old vessel comes to surface after hurricanes 

As Florida was hit by two unusual storms and Category 4 Hurricane Ian in the last three months, the state saw severe beach erosion due to these late-season storms. However, these beach erosions helped uncover a wooden ship that allegedly dates back to the 1800s. Experts suggest that the vessel might have been buried on the eastern coast of Florida 200 years back and has remained hidden until recently.

The wooden ship is almost 100 feet long and was found on the upper layers of the sand over the Thanksgiving weekend. Moreover, the 200-year-old vessel is said to be near the homes that collapsed when Hurricane Nicole hit Florida. The team in charge of the vessel removed the sand from the shipwreck and dug a shallow trench to take a few measurements that could help them discover more about the sunk ship.

However, the Florida authorities currently do not have plans to remove the ship from the beach, as experts believe it is well protected in the packed wet sand. At the same time, the archeological team also believes that relocating the ship from the site can be a costly affair.

Mike Springer WFTV @mspringerwftv Here are some more photos of the object that’s been unearthed on the beach just south of Frank Rendon Park.



Archeologists are here for their final day unearthing it.



They believe it is a ship. Possibly carrying cargo off the coast of Florida during the 1800’s. Here are some more photos of the object that’s been unearthed on the beach just south of Frank Rendon Park.Archeologists are here for their final day unearthing it.They believe it is a ship. Possibly carrying cargo off the coast of Florida during the 1800’s. https://t.co/SvyfC8CJiw

Archeologists are using a 'soft technique' to uncover the remains of the ship without damaging any of its wood

News of the 200-year-old ship surfaced when the residents reported a mysterious object that was unearthed after the Hurricane Nicole hit the US state. Following this, a group of 10 archeologists from Florida dug up the sand and uncovered a structure that looked like a shipwreck from two centuries ago. Chuck Meide, the director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, shed light on the matter and said:

“This is definitely a ship. And that’s just because of its construction of it. You can see these timbers sticking up, those are massive, and the way they’re arranged, that’s how you build a ship.”

Meide also stated that his team is currently trying to understand the ship and research more about why it could have sunk:

“We want to understand the nature and condition of the wreck itself. Is it in good shape? Is it deteriorated? How much has survived? We want to understand its cultural, and historical parameters of it, how old it is, what country does it come from, and what was its purpose. Those are basic questions when it comes to a shipwreck.”

The Weather Network @weathernetwork A possible 18th-century ship was unearthed on a Florida beach after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused severe erosion along the coast. A possible 18th-century ship was unearthed on a Florida beach after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused severe erosion along the coast. https://t.co/Nk7sq9VDv4

At the same time, archeologists working on the 200-year-old vessel have also talked about how some of the ship's timbers were reburied by the waves and the sand. The team is currently taking samples from different parts of the ship to find out various details about the ship, especially its origin.

Additionally, team members have also claimed that the process of revealing more details might take up a lot of time, as the archeologists are using a 'soft technique' so that they do not damage the wood or any other parts of the ship.

At the moment, the team from Florida doesn’t intend to take the ship anywhere due to the heavy cost.

