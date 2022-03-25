The Blacklist season 9, episode 13 preview: The return of Cassandra Bianchi?

The Blacklist is ready to return with an all-new episode on March 25, 2022, after an incredible one the previous week. Following on Raymond Reddington's (played by James Spader) recent obsession with Elizabeth Keen's (played by Megan Boone) death, this episode will move ahead with the 'tracker' mystery which has been the main storyline in recent episodes.

The latest episode is titled Genuine Models Inc. At the end of the previous episode, the main group of Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Aram Mojitabai (Amir Arison), and Alina Park (Laura Sohn) united at Liz's grave, while Raymond with permission from Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) found the tracker from Liz's body.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Blacklist.

The Blacklist season 9, episode 13 synopsis: Who is Red's old friend?

The next episode will focus on the task force as it chases an unusual suspect when an escort service's clients start turning up dead. It will also see Raymond Reddington set out to recover something valuable with the aid of an old friend. But who is this old friend? We have a clue.

Raymond Reddington and Cassandra Bianchi in The Blacklist season 9 (Image via NBC)

A recent set photo that surfaced indicates that this old friend is Cassandra Bianchi (Joely Richardson), a former love interest of Raymond from season 7. Raymond was smitten by the skilled thief and even planned on running away with her. He did not do it then, but her presence in this episode is a matter of great intrigue.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by NBC, reads:

"The task force is led to an unusual suspect when the clients of an escort service start turning up dead; Red and a friend try to recover an item after reuniting at a friend's memorial; Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer."

The synopsis hints at an interesting development in Cooper's case as well. In this episode, he will follow his blackmailer to Atlanta. This episode will also reveal who the blackmailer is and why he is doing whatever he is doing.

Mahesh Pailoor served as the director in this episode with a script from T Cooper and Allison Glock.

When is the upcoming episode of The Blacklist airing?

The upcoming episode of the show will air on March 25, 2022, on the NBC channel at 8.00 PM ET. It will also be available online on the official streaming platform of the NBC network.

Edited by Gunjan