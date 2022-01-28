The Blowzee on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founders and all about business born at a birthday party

The Blowzee is one of the businesses that will be featured in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank Season 13. It is a product that helps blow out birthday candles without spreading germs.

The Blowzee is founded by two Marks — Mark Lareau and Mark Apelt. They got the idea of inventing the product at a kid’s birthday party where they went with their respective children.

The birthday boy had a cold and when he blew out his birthday candles, parents could see a spray of germs settling on the cake. The Marks found it gross, but stealing the fun of blowing candles would have been a cruel punishment for the kids.

So, the inventors came up with the business idea of The Blowzee, which did significant business during the pandemic.

How to use The Blowzee?

The COVID-19 pandemic played an important role in setting the business off on the right foot, as the quarantine period helped the founders focus on their startup. Lareau, Chief Procurement Officer for Liberty Mutual, and Apelt, a stay-at-home dad, had countless Zoom calls.

The University of Virginia graduates also contacted several resourceful people around the world and the CADD drawings were done in Germany, manufacturing in China, and engineering in Canada.

After using 17 prototypes on over 40 cakes, the global effort created The Blowzee. The product is pretty simple to use; it comes with an opening on one end and a two-bladed propeller (made of ABS plastic) on the other.

The brand's website explains how the product works. The description reads:

“Blow into the open end to start the battery operated fan. Clean air is blown onto candles and germy air is redirected back toward the user.”

Where to buy?

The Blowzee comes in powder blue shade and costs $11.99 per piece. Interested buyers can purchase the product on Amazon or the brand’s website.

The company is thriving, and its target audience is children. The founders want to expand their business and will appear on Shark Tank with a deal asking for "$125,000 in exchange for 10% of company’s share."

The product has made it to the page of Shark Tank Products, indicating that the founders got a shark to invest in their business.

‘Shark Tank’ Episode 13 airs Friday

The Blowzee creators will showcase their venture in Shark Tank Episode 13. In addition, there will be three more products on the ABC show, including Calm Strips, Kettle Gryp and OverEZ Chicken Coop.

A description of The Blowzee has been added to the official synopsis of the upcoming episode. It reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Thomashire, Connecticut, pitch their device that allows you to partake in the tradition of blowing out birthday candles without spreading germs.”

Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban will be the sharks this Friday night.

The episode will also welcome former Shark Tank contestants Judy Schott from Mandeville, Louisiana, and Nita Gassen from Lacombe, Louisiana. They will appear to give an update to their investor Greiner about their business, Better Bedder.

Episode 13 will air on January 28 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

