'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 1 Episode 1: Not much happens

Reprising his role as Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison stars in The Book of Boba Fett, holding his own spin-off. Alongside him is Ming-Na Wen, playing Fennec Shand, an assassin and Fett's right-hand woman. The first episode of the series titled "Stranger in a Strange Land" was released on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau, The Book of Boba Fett made a thrilling debut as one of the most anticipated series of the year, especially after Boba Fett's cameo in The Mandalorian. The first episode saw Fett tormented by his dreams while adjusting to his new role as the crime lord of Mos Espa.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 1 Episode 1 summary

The Book of Boba Fett begins with the bounty hunter dreaming of his past in the bacta pod. Viewers get a better look at the harrowing past Fett has had ever since his birth in Kamino. The dreams also show his journey after he escaped Sarlacc's belly on Tatooine and was left for dead by the Jawas, only to be captured by the Tusken Raiders.

The dreams alternate with the present-day sequences in the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett. As the new ruler of Mos Espa, Boba Fett brings in a new ideology that the people are not too happy with. Unlike previous nobles, Jabba the Hutt and Bib Fortuna, Fett decides to rule pragmatically rather than tyrannically. This elicits surprise as well as ire from the masses.

Stranger in a Strange Land: A slow-starter for the season

Those who went into The Book of Boba Fett expecting an explosive start or a supersized beginning might have been a little disappointed with the first episode. The creators seem to have played it safe with the spin-off's opening and right off the bat gave the impression of lacking thematic ambition for the series.

The episode leaps back and forth between Boba Fett's dreams and the present challenge, giving little time for the progression of the present-day plot. Without any mission to complete or purpose to achieve, Boba Fett seems passive and weary in the present. However, it's still too early to tell, and one can only hope that The Book of Boba Fett only goes upwards from here.

The Book of Boba Fett is now available for streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

Edited by R. Elahi