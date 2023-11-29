The Boys: Mexico spin-off already a meme sensation ahead of official confirmation

The superhero parody show The Boys is reportedly coming back with a Latin American spinoff, titled The Boys: Mexico, as per Deadline. The Spanish show will be the third spinoff of the original Prime Video series which is renewed for a fourth season.

As per reports, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are producing the new Spanish-language show. The Boys: Mexico is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer Other big names from the original show are also connected to the upcoming spinoff.

However, the new chapter of The Boys in a new country with a changed background, language, and possibly, culture, has drawn mixed reactions from fans. They have taken to social media platforms to express their views as they try to gauge the story inspired by Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson’s comic books taking shape in Mexico City.

Fans respond with memes over The Boys: Mexico before official announcement

Fan reactions have flooded social media platforms as news hits about the spinoff of the satirical superhero story in the Spanish language. Although there has been no formal statement from the producers or creative team members, Deadline's revelation of The Boys: Mexico sparked a fan meme frenzy.

While some fans compared the spinoff to remakes of other movies, others expressed their funny take on the news. Fans also hoped seasoned actors of Latino origin would not feature in the show.

A fan's take on the upcoming show (Image via X/ @jomiadeniran)

A fan thinks of The Boys: Mexico as a remake (Image via X/ @keizitv)

Another hilarious post about the show (Image via X/ hernandy_s)

Some fan reactions were negative too. They pointed out that The Boys, a parody of superhero stories, became what it was mocking. Disappointed fans think the show is transforming into the elements of the parody itself.

Fans are surprised by the name (Image via X/rebelsmiso)

Another fan reaction on The Boys: Mexico (Image via X/ therealtcu)

Details about The Boys: Mexico

As mentioned before, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer of Blue Beetle and Miss Bala fame is the writer for the third spinoff from The Boys. He also has Sony’s El Muerto and Universal Pictures’ Scarface in his repertoire.

Eric Kripke’s Kripke Enterprises is executive producing the show along with Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures. Moreover, the Latino show has Pavun Shetty and Neal H Moritz of Original Film as co-executive producers.

No official confirmation is available about the Latino spinoff (Image via IMDb)

Speculations are doing rounds about Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna coming in as executive producers as well as actors. Veteran actors Luna and Garcia Bernal have worked for more than two decades. Moreover, the two friends are partners in their collaborative production company La Corriente del Golfo.

Luna famously featured in the Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One. Garcia Bernal, on the other hand, was recently seen in Cassandro, a bio-drama on Amazon, about the gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz.

The Boys: Mexico is slated to be filmed in the Latin American country featuring some actors from the land. This would be another local-language attempt from Amazon Prime which is already releasing spinoffs of Citadel in Italy, India, and some other countries.

What are the plans for The Boys franchise?

A scene from the recently concluded spinoff, GenV (Image via Amazon)

The Boys has already aired its three seasons and is renewed for a fourth one expected tentatively in 2024. The Boys Presents: Diabolical and GenV, two spinoffs of the franchise, were released in 2023. The positive response to GenV led to its renewal for a second season. The Boys: Mexico will be the third spinoff for the franchise.

The three seasons of The Boys along with GenV season 1 and The Boys Presents: Diabolical are currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.