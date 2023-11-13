The Buccaneers episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apple TV+ series' The Buccaneers episode 4 is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Buccaneers is a period drama set in 1870s London, exploring the cultural clash that occurs when a group of American women with modern sensibilities arrive in the city. The series follows the women as they navigate the rigid social hierarchy of the time, seeking to find their place in society and challenge traditional expectations.

Along the way, they face love, loss, and betrayal as they strive to forge their own paths in a world that is not always welcoming to their unconventional ways.

The series, which is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, and Aubri Ibrag as the titular buccaneers, along with Christina Hendricks as their chaperone.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Buccaneers series.

The Buccaneers episode 4 release date and time for all major time zones

Expand Tweet

The Buccaneers Episode 4 will release on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The episode will be available on Apple TV Plus.

Here are the release times across various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 9 PM on November 14

Eastern Time (ET): 12 AM on November 15

Central Time (CT): 1:56 AM on November 15

Mountain Time (MT): 12:56 AM on November 15

Alaska Time (AKT): 10:56 PM on November 14

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 7:56 AM on November 15

British Summer Time (BST): 5 AM on November 15

Central European Time (CET): 8:56 AM on November 15

Eastern European Time (EET): 9:56 AM on November 15

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 6:56 PM on November 15

Where to watch The Buccaneers episode 4

The Buccaneers episode 4 can be watched on Apple TV Plus. New episodes are released on Wednesdays. The show is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

The Buccaneers: A brief recap

Episode 1: A Spark Ignites

Under the grandeur of Conchita's wedding, where love and duty blend, the scene is set. Nan St. George, portrayed by Kristine Froseth, emerges as a central figure.

Amidst the ceremony, a simple act of retrieving a dropped charm spirals into a web of emotions and unspoken truths. The debutante ball in London awaits, promising a world of new experiences and potential suitors, contrasting the familiarity of New York.

Episode 2: Tangled Hearts

Nan's return to London stirs the waters of high society. As Conchita grapples with her new life, Nan's encounter with Guy Thwarte introduces a twist, hinting at deeper connections and secrets yet to unfold.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of Lord Seadown's attention leads to a tangle of emotions, where the line between love and strategy blurs.

Episode 3: Choices and Revelations

The crescendo builds with proposals and unexpected unions. Nan, caught in a whirlwind of decisions, grapples with her feelings for Theo, Duke of Tintagel. The Duchess's Private Ball becomes a crucible for truth, revealing hidden facets of each character.

Nan's encounter with Theo, interspersed with moments of vulnerability and strength, sets the stage for dramatic choices and cliffhangers.

What to expect from The Buccaneers Episode 4 (Speculative)

In The Buccaneers episode 4, titled Homecoming, viewers can anticipate Nan's internal turmoil, as she comes to terms with Guy Thwarte's return during Theo's proposal. Lord Seadown's tightening grip on Jinny adds another layer of intrigue, as plans for Nan and Theo's wedding begin to materialize.

Check out more about The Buccaneers here:

Who is The Buccaneers based on? Real-life inspiration for the series explored

Is The Buccaneers on Apple TV based on the book? Explained

The Buccaneers on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more

5 reasons to keep an eye out for The Buccaneers coming to Apple TV+