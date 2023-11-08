Is The Buccaneers on Apple TV based on the book? Explained

A new show on Apple TV+ called The Buccaneers which is set in the late 1800s. This show explores a period in time that was overly showy and often confusing. The show also dives into the lives of people from America and England who have different ways of living and thinking.

There are themes of love, dreams, and all these different ideas that the characters have about how society should be. Viewers will travel back in time and immerse in this fancy world in the lives and world of wealthy people and solid friendships.

This new series, The Buccaneers, on Apple TV+, is based on an incomplete novel by writer Edith Wharton. It finally got published after she passed away in 1938. The series, mainly surrounding a group of rich girls from the days gone by, dropped on November 8, 2023.

What is The Buccaneers based on?

The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ is a show based on a book that was unfinished by Edith Wharton. The show is interesting because it takes the main idea from the book and uses modern storytelling to make it even more exciting. Katherine Jakeways did a great job making it unique and fun to watch. She told Radio Times:

"The starting point is very similar. We've expanded it, of course, partly because Edith Wharton hadn't finished it, and so hadn't had a chance to fill in the gaps and take them to the places that I think she would have wanted to take them to if she'd been able to."

Edith Wharton was a famous writer who wrote good books like The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth. She started writing a book called The Buccaneers, but she didn't get to finish it before she passed away in 1937. Then in 1993, another writer named Marion Mainwaring finished the book based on what Edith Wharton had planned for it.

A summary of The Buccaneers novel

Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, The Buccaneers, which inspired the Apple TV+ series, is set in the late 19th century. The novel tells the story of five wealthy American women determined to find aristocratic British husbands. During their journey, they immerse themselves in London's debutante season and must navigate the complexities of the British high society.

At its core, it explores the enduring bonds of female friendship as characters transcend traditional roles and find strength and support in one another. Jakeways told Radio Times:

"But the main thing we wanted to [show] was the female friendship of the book."

The story is about people who have different ideas about how things should be. Some like things the old-fashioned way, while others prefer new ways.

Cast of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ is a show with talented actors who make the characters come alive and make the story more interesting. Kristine Froseth, who was in The Society, plays a character named Nan St. George. Alisha Boe, who was in 13 Reasons Why, plays a character named Conchita Closson and has an important part to play in the story.

They will be joined by Josie Touta, who will play Mabel Elmsworth; Aubrey Ibrag, who will play Lizzie Elmsworth; and Mia Threppleton, who will play Honoria Marable. The cast also includes experienced actress Christina Hendricks as Lady St. George and Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable.

Final thoughts

The Buccaneers is a new version of a story that was not finished by its original author, Edith Wharton. It also focuses on the differences between American and British cultures. Regarding this, EP Beth Willis told Screen Rant:

"I just always loved her humor and her incredible observations about human nature, and of course, the delicious culture clash between the Americans and the Brits that is the heart of the show."

Starting Wednesday, November 8, 2023, you can watch the first three episodes of a show on Apple TV+. After the premiere, a new episode will be released weekly.