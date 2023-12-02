The Buccaneers Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 7 of The Buccaneers, the rive­ting historical series on Apple TV+, drops on De­cember 6, 2023. This episode­ tracks five rich American tee­ns from the 1870s, dealing with the twists and turns of 19th-ce­ntury social rules. Katherine Jake­ways crafted this show, breathing life into Edith Wharton's incomple­te book.

In its turn, the seventh episode will go deeper into the lives of these newly rich girls, who suddenly became outcasts in New York society. They dare to come to England for the London debutante season and thus dissolve 19th-century London society by introducing their new point of view, diverse advanced customs, and novel class structures.

The Buccaneers episode 7 release time information for different time zones

The historical drama show, The Buccaneers episode 7 is titled "First Footing" and will air on Apple TV+ on December 6, 2023. The schedule for the release of the upcoming episode, which will be released internationally is:

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Central Time (CT): 2:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

British Summer Time (BST)/(GMT): 8:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM, on December 6, 2023.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 4:00 PM, on December 6, 2023.

Australian Central Time (ACT): 6:30 PM, on December 6, 2023.

Brazil Time (BRT): 5:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Arabia Standard Time (AST): 11:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 AM, on December 6, 2023.

A quick recap of The Buccaneers episode 6

In the episode of The Buccaneers called "It's Christmas", the holiday season brings a mix of happiness and tension. The episode kicks off with a snowball fight near a mansion by the lake in Scotland. Nan, Theo, Conchita, Lizzy, Mabel, Richard and Miles all join in on the activity. At the time, Seadown reveals his nature toward Jinny by keeping her away from her friends and insisting on spending the holidays alone with her.

In this episode, there are some changes in relationships and personal dynamics. Theo surprises everyone by choosing Guy as his man, which creates a bit of an atmosphere between Guy and Nan. Nan has a conversation with the Dowager Duchess about Theo's affection for her and the meaningful connection that gloves can have. To mend their relationship, Mabel gives Honoria a music box as a Christmas present, and later on, she decides to marry Miles, who's also part of the queer community, so she can stay in England and close to Honoria.

In a twist, Jinny uncovers Seadown's mistreatment of Lizzy but ultimately chooses to support her husband and dismisses Lizzy's account. Richard and Conchita, despite their separation, show hints of reconciliation following a night spent together. Nan confronts Guy about the disclosure of her family's secret. He denies any involvement. It is revealed that Seadown was the informant who informed the Dowager Duchess about Nan's true parentage.

The Christmas meal comes to an end with Nan bravely sharing the truth about her life with Theo. In a display of love and acceptance, Theo declares his intention to marry Nan, embracing her despite the revelations. At that moment, Guy enters the room accompanied by Jean, hinting at possibilities and potential changes in his own life.

What to expect from The Buccaneers episode 7?

In Episode 7 titled "First Footing", a crucial event is anticipated to unravel the mystery surrounding the telegram. This revelation might spark a face-off between Guy and Theo influencing their relationship dynamics and potentially impacting characters in significant ways.

Nan is getting ready for her wedding day, where there's a chance that the truth about her background might come out. This revelation has the potential to completely alter her life, affecting her relationship with Theo and her standing in society.

The relationship between Lord Seadown and Jinny is already quite stormy. It's anticipated that things will only get worse. Their story has been marked by power struggles, manipulation, and a lot of tension. It's possible that things might escalate or reach a turning point in the episode.

The Buccaneers episode 7 is slated to release on De­cember 6, 2023 at 3 am ET on the streaming giant, Apple TV+.