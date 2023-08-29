The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6: Elimination, recap, and more details explored

The latest episode of CBS' The Challenge: USA season 2 saw an epic showdown between Dusty Harris and The Challenge veteran Wes Bergmann. The evening began with a continuation of the animosity between Cassidy and Wes, who have been locked in a bitter feud. The episode also saw Dusty Harris being nominated for the elimination challenge.

Dusty ends up assuming that it is the likes of Alyssa L., Alyssa S., and Tiffany who plotted against him during the vote. Part of the Red Team was pitted against the veterans of the Green Team and Dusty’s assumptions were misplaced as it was the vets who had manipulated the vote against him. His eventual outburst and a tough loss in the elimination round meant that he was the latest eviction from the show.

The Challenge USA season 2 episode 6 results in Dusty Harris’s elimination

The show's host TJ Lavin introduced the "High-Q" challenge, a trivia round that required participants to answer questions while being perched on a platform around 35 feet above water. Incorrectly answered questions led to the tilting of the platform.

The Blue Team won this round, immediately putting Wes Bergmann on notice. Wes was previously involved in multiple feuds with members of the Blue Team and was convinced he was on his way to the elimination block.

While he attempts to rally support, he ends up facing Dusty in the elimination challenge, called “Crank Shafted.”

The challenge involved untying the steering wheels to destabilize the other competitor’s platform. Wes was quickly labeled as an underdog due to Dusty’s athletic prowess.

However, a determined effort saw him eventually emerge victorious by a margin of just 37 seconds. The Challenge veteran was forced to fight hard and seemed to be initially struggling with his approach. However, his victory surprised fans and fellow contestants alike.

After the win, Wes revealed his surprising decision to switch to the Blue Team. It is clear that he believes the Blue Team wants to eliminate him, and joining forces means that that is no longer a possibility. Still, the decision can be expected to result in changing dynamics within the teams.

Regardless, Wes has also responded on Twitter after the episode, claiming that he no longer wishes to be a part of the show. Bergmann talked about his entrepreneurial responsibilities and impending fatherhood as the reasons behind his decision. It is currently unclear how his announcement will be dealt with within the dynamics of the show.

New episodes of The Challenge USA season 2 air on CBS every Thursday and Saturday.