The Challenge: Where is Jerri Manthey now? Details explored

The Challenge star Jerri Manthey has previously appeared in multiple seasons of the franchise since her first appearance on Survivor: The Australian Outback season 2. After that, she joined the eighth season, Survivor: All-Stars.

Even though Jerri was a part of Survivor: Heroes Vs. Villains and Survivor After Show, she was never crowned as the champion and the winner. According to Jerri Manthey's official X account, she has introduced herself as "The original Villainess of reality TV" and currently lives in Napa Valley, California.

On her X account, she has a following of 19.1k, where she reshares her favorite recipes and food pictures from her Instagram account. With 15.7k Instagram followers, Jerri Manthey shares personal information about her life, like her quick excursion to Tomales Bay.

As per Jerri's LinkedIn profile, she is a creative director, event producer, private chef, content creator, podcaster, host, actress, audiobook narrator, and jewelry artist. After her VP Creative Director job at Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience ended in May 2022, she started her own podcast.

As of 2024, Jerri Manthey is a Podcaster for Jerri Manthey Productions

Jerri's podcast, Lessons from a Floating Unicorn explores topics such as relationships, mental health, and navigating life. In each episode, The Challenge star shares her life experiences and thoughts on different topics.

On March 10, 2021, Jerri Manthey posted an introductory video for the upcoming podcast to her official YouTube channel, according to the video description, Lessons from a Floating Unicorn is about:

"I invite you to join me on this journey of exploration and learning. I may be hugely successful at this, and I might fall on my face. Either way, I learn more about myself and the world around me....and perhaps help those out there struggling - feel less alone."

She also stated that this was something she has never done before:

"I'm about to embark on a podcast journey... a world I know nothing about - other than from binge listening to my favorite podcasts."

Throughout her successful reality TV career, Jerri has been able to juggle multiple ventures and careers side by side. She has been seen switching careers after every few years as mentioned in her Linkedin Experience section. For 19 years, The Challenge contestant worked as a freelance private chef in Los Angeles where she served high-profile celebrities.

The Survivor participant also has experience working on yachts, and managing corporate and family events. Early in her entertainment career, Jerri was a show host for Afterbuzz TV's Survivor Recap and Soundtrack Channel TV.

As an actress, Jerri also started her own production company Velocity Production between 2001 and 2008 through which she hunted new talent and produced short films and plays.

When it comes to her personal life, The Challenge contestant keeps it private, all her fans know is that she previously got married in 2012 but allegedly has been divorced now.

To stay updated with Jerri Manthey's personal and professional life, follow her official Instagram account @jerrimanthey. To look back at her reality TV journey, stream The Challenge on the MTV app or the streaming service Paramount +.