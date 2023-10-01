The Changeling season 1 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Changeling season 1 episode 7, titled Stormy Weather, is set to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12 am PT, exclusively on Apple TV+. This episode has a runtime of 57 minutes and offers closed captions (CC) and audio descriptions (AD) for accessibility, making it a compelling addition to this slow-burning thriller series.

With a total of eight episodes planned for the season, The Changeling has already released six episodes, with the penultimate episode on its way. This series is an adaptation of Victor LaValle's 2017 novel, with LaValle serving as the narrator. The main cast includes LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, Adina Porter as Lillian, and Clark Backo as Emma.

As of now, the series has not been renewed for a second season. The official synopsis of The Changeling series by Apple TV+ reads:

"Apollo and Emma’s love story is a fairy tale—until Emma mysteriously vanishes. Bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed."

The Changeling season 1 episode 7 could uncover the truth behind Emma's actions

Written by Kelly Marcel, and directed by Melina Matsoukas, The Changeling starts as a seemingly ordinary story but takes a dramatic turn when Apollo and Emma's lives are suddenly disrupted.

The couple appears to lead a normal married life, with a child named Baby Brian, until one day when Emma and Brian mysteriously disappear.

Apollo embarks on a mission to find his family, leading to a shift in the series from horror to fantasy in episode 6, with Apollo and Emma facing off against William.

Emma believes that Baby Brian is fake and begins her quest to find the real baby with the help of the witches and her sister. She kills the supposed fake baby, only for it to turn to dust.

Initially, the show presents a couple in love, happily married, and with a child, but then delves into the complexities of Emma's postpartum depression, which leads her to create fake scenarios involving harm to her baby and husband before going missing.

The central mission now is to uncover the truth behind Emma's actions and her search for the real baby.

With just one episode left, viewers can expect answers to their questions.

When and where to watch The Changeling season 1 episode 7

The Changeling season 1 episode 7, titled "Stormy Weather," will exclusively premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12 am PT, on Apple TV+ for viewers in the United States. International audiences should adjust their viewing schedules based on their local time zones. Here are the international timings:

United Kingdom (GMT): October 6, 2023, at 5 AM GMT.

Canada (ET): October 6, 2023, at 12 AM ET.

Australia (AEST): October 6, 2023, at 2 PM AEST.

India (IST): October 6, 2023, at 9:30 AM IST.

South Korea (KST): October 6, 2023, at 1 PM KST.

Japan (JST): October 6, 2023, at 1 PM JST.

Philippines (PHT): October 6, 2023, at 1 AM PHT.

Apple TV+ is accessible in over 100 countries and is compatible with various devices, including Apple products, Android devices, Chrome extensions, and Xbox.

For individuals with Apple devices, a three-month free membership can be obtained with each new Apple product purchase. Others can subscribe for $6.99 per month.