The Changeling Season 1 Episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode of The Changeling Season 1 Episode 6, titled 'Aftermath', will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 29, 2023, starting at 12 AM ET. This slow-burning horror series is an adaptation of Victor LaValle's 2017 novel and was brought to television by Kelly Marcel.

The show's main cast features talented actors such as LaKeith Stanfield in the role of Apollo, Adina Porter as Lillian, and Clark Backo portraying Emma. People can access this series through the Apple TV+ platform with a subscription. The Changeling comprises a total of 8 episodes, and the series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

As the series unfolds, viewers can get a grip on what the show really is. Apple TV+ has provided the official synopsis for Season 1, Episode 6 of The Changeling, as follows:

"Emma finds Cal and the wise ones on North Brother Island, where she pieces together clues to locate a special place."

What to Expect in The Changeling Season 1, Episode 6

Previously in Episode 5 of The Changeling, the story delves into Apollo's father, Brian, and the mysteries surrounding him. The book "To The Waters & The Wild", written by Brian, plays a crucial role in revealing how its fantasy elements are intertwined with Apollo's reality. It becomes clear that Baby Brian is not real.

The episode also explores how Emma's life took a terrible turn after her encounter with a mysterious woman during her vacation in Brazil, where she was granted three wishes, the first two of which were a good husband and child. The nature of the third wish remained a mystery.

It becomes apparent that William is not the person Apollo believed him to be; he is a member of a cult involved with mythical creatures who replace human babies with changelings. While the exact reasons for this sinister practice remain unclear, it sets the stage for the unfolding mysteries within episode 6.

The book written by Brian also provides hints about what may have happened to baby Brian; that William, much like the fairies depicted in the book, abducted baby Brian and possibly other children as well. Emma's departure from the Wise Ones' island is likely driven by her determination to find her son.

In summary, the show continues to unfold its complex narrative, involving mythical creatures, enigmatic books, and dark secrets. Episode 5 lays the groundwork for further revelations and twists in episode 6 as the characters' fates become increasingly entwined. We may find out what William really wants with Apollo and Emma, what Emma’s third wish was and why that mysterious lady granted such a dangerous wish.

When and Where to Watch The Changeling Season 1, Episode 6

The Changeling Season 1, Episode 6, will exclusively stream on Apple TV+ at 12 AM ET on Friday, September 29, 2023, for viewers in the United States. For international audiences, please revise your timing schedule for this series according to your local time zone. Here are the international timings:

United Kingdom: September 29, 2023, at 5 AM GMT

Canada: September 29, 2023, at 12 AM ET

Australia: September 29, 2023, at 2 PM AEST

India: September 29, 2023, at 9:30 AM IST

Korea: September 29, 2023, at 1 PM KST

Japan: September 29, 2023, at 1 PM JST

Philippines: September 29, 2023, at 1 AM PH

Let's eagerly anticipate the continuation of Apollo's story by tuning in to The Changeling Season 1, Episode 6, exclusively on Apple TV+.