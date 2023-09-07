Where was The Changeling shot? Filming locations of the Apple TV+ series explored

Apple TV+'s upcoming series, The Changeling, is all set to hit the streaming platform on September 8, 2023. The series revolves around a father who searches for his kid and wife in a witchcraft-filled world.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the series is created by Kelly Marcel based on the 2017 novel of the same name authored by Victor LaValle.

The filming of this series primarily took place in the United States and Canada. The main cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, and Jared Abrahamson. Apple Studios, and Annapurna are the series producers.

Filming Locations of The Changeling Series: The US and Canada

1) New York, The United States

The story of The Changeling is set to be happening in and around New York City, with filming starting in May 2022. Several shots, both interior and exterior, were filmed in New York.

The famous Brooklyn Bridge is shown in the first shot of the trailer itself. Opened in 1883, this bridge is the first fixed crossing of the East River.

Other than that, New York subways and cafeterias are also shown in the series trailer.

Besides The Changeling, many films were filmed in New York City, including Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Avengers, The Godfather, and American Psycho.

2) London, Ontario, Canada

Some of the scenes that depict the witchcraft-filled New York City were filmed in London, Ontario, Canada. The city is known for its regional art and historical artifacts, which are much needed for this series's storyline, showcasing the modern-day traditional witchcraft combo.

Several films were shot at this location, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Nun 2, and The Equalizer 3.

3) Columbia, USA

Several scenes of The Changeling series were shot in Columbia. The shots that represent beautiful forests, lake scenes, and nature-filled scenes have been captured here.

Columbia is the capital of South Carolina, which is also called Soda City. It is surrounded by rivers and the Pacific Ocean, which makes it rich in natural resources.

Many films have been shot in Columbia, including Death Sentence, Accidental Love, Salt, Anacostia, and Species 2.

Details about The Changeling series

The Changeling is an Apple TV+ series with 8 episodes, attempting to showcase the alternate reality of a witchcraft-filled New York City.

"Changeling" means a child replaced by another by fairies or witches in European tradition.

The story revolves around a father's search for his lost son and wife, while he learns about the alternate reality of New York.

The storyline by IMDb for The Changeling reads:

“When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself, and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return, and Emma begins acting odd."

It further reads:

"At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

Catch this amazing thriller series on Apple TV+ starting September 8, 2023.