The Changeling Season 1, episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Changeling Season 1, episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET. This episode serves as the season finale and is titled "Battle of the Island." It has a runtime of 29 minutes, which is relatively shorter compared to other episodes in the series.

The official synopsis of The Changeling season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ reads:

"Kinder Garten's fury rips across the island, sending Cal, Apollo, and the others out into darkness."

Viewers can expect some eerie elements in this episode, as The Changeling season 1 has strategically planned its finale for the spooky Halloween month of October. It's also anticipated that the finale will provide a happy ending with Apollo reuniting with his wife, Emma, and their child, Brian. It's worth noting that the series has not yet been renewed for a second season by Apple.

International release timings for The Changeling season 1 episode 8

The Changeling season 1 episode 8, titled "Battle of the Island," will air at 12 a.m. ET on October 13, 2023, in the United States. Viewers worldwide should be aware of their local time zone to watch this mysterious series without delay. Here are the international timings to note:

Pacific Standard Time: October 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. PST

Eastern Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 12 a.m. EST

Greenwich Mean Time: October 13, 2023, at 4 a.m. GMT

Central European Time: October 13, 2023, at 5 a.m. CET

Indian Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. IST

Philippine Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. PST

Japanese Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. JST

Australia Central Standard Time: October 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. ACST

Where to watch The Changeling season 1 episode 8

Viewers can exclusively watch this horror series, The Changeling season 1 on Apple TV+. The platform is accessible in various regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial, followed by a subscription cost of $6.99 per month.

Apple TV+ is known for its award-winning series and films, such as Black Bird, Ted Lasso, and The Problem with Jon Stewart.

What to expect in The Changeling season 1 episode 8 (Speculation)

Episodes 6 and 7 of The Changeling season 1 didn't focus much on Apollo's storyline, but viewers can expect the finale to return to the main plot. Apollo may return to New York, visit his son's grave, and begin digging for the truth. Emma might journey back to the mystical forest in Norway to uncover the answers behind their life situation.

Overall, viewers can anticipate the couple reuniting and finding their son, leading to a happy resolution. In episode 7, the story delves into Apollo's parents, which adds complexity to the plot. Director Michael Francis Williams explained the importance of episode 7 to The Hollywood Reporter, stating:

"But right now, we’re showing the audience: This is why there’s this big hole in Apollo’s life. Something really heavy happened that rested on the shoulders of Lillian to manage as a mother to survive, and to keep her boy safe and let him have a future."

While it was revealed that Lillian had an affair with Charles and that he may be Apollo's father, leaving many questions unanswered, episode 8 is expected to provide clarity.